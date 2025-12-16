Celina Jaitly's Emotional Birthday Post For Detained Brother In UAE: "Don't Know How To Reach You, But I Will Not Give Up"

Former actor and pageant winner Celina Jaitly has wished her brother Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (Retired), who has been detained in Abu Dhabi since last September, a happy birthday in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

Celina Jaitly on Monday shared a collage of photos of her "baby brother" with whom she has been trying to establish contact for a long time.

In her birthday message for Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (Retired), she wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai ….. I do not know how to reach you my baby brother but I will keep trying…. I will NOT give up on you ! My dearest baby. You will always be my baby brother, Dumpy. Not Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly. But the best Mama in the world.."

"Not having you as a part of my life right now is one of the most distressing experiences of my existence," she added.

From their hilarious conversations to evenings at Arabian Ranches in Dubai her children "climbing all over you", Celina Jaitly said she misses her brother a lot.

"Today is your birthday, my baby. I want you to know how proud I am of you. I want you to know how deeply I love you. I stand by you. I fight for you. I will not stop. Until you are back home. Back to Bharat," she concluded her post.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court instructed the Ministry of External Affairs to inform Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (Retired) during the next consular access that his sister wishes to communicate with him. The court also asked the ministry to explore all available means, including the TAMM app or any alternative platform, to enable this contact.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 23.

