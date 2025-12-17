Viral Video: What Akshaye Khanna Is Up To At His Alibaug Home As India Goes Gaga Over <i>Dhurandhar</i>

A video of Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna performing a Vastu Shanti hawan at his Alibaug residence has gone viral on social media.

Akshaye Khanna Performs Vastu Shanti Hawan

Akshaye Khanna has been making headlines recently following the success of his latest film, Dhurandhar. He plays the role of Rehman Dakait, and his dance moves in the viral track FA9LA have captured the audience's attention.

Amid all the buzz, Akshaye - who usually stays away from the limelight - took some time for a Vastu Shanti hawan at his Alibaug home. A rare video of the actor has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by a priest named Shivam Mhatre. In Marathi, he wrote a message that translates to: "I had the fortune of performing a traditional and devotional puja at actor Akshaye Khanna's residence. His calm nature, simplicity, and positive energy made the experience truly special."

He further praised the actor's body of work, saying, "Akshaye is the definition of 'class' in acting. Through his powerful and impactful role in the historical film Chhaava, he once again captured the audience's attention. This was followed by his sharp and intense character in Dhurandhar, his restrained yet highly compelling performance in Drishyam 2, and his serious, realistic role in Section 375 - each film reflecting a new height in his acting journey. With carefully chosen roles, meaningful cinema, and mature performances, Akshaye Khanna continues to hold a unique and respected place in the hearts of audiences."

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, alongside Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and R. Madhavan. The sequel is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.

Also Read: Introvert Akshaye Khanna Meets Extrovert Ranveer Singh In A Throwback Gem, Internet Reacts To Viral Video