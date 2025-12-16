Bharti Singh Faces Criticism For Body-Shaming Comment On <i>Dhurandhar</i> Fame Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan has been making waves on social media following her special appearance in Dhurandhar. In Ranveer Singh's film, the actress was seen dancing to the song Shararat. Adding to the buzz, her latest release, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, hit theatres on December 12.

However, Ayesha recently found herself in the spotlight for a different reason. Comedian Bharti Singh landed in controversy after making a remark about Ayesha's appearance on the sets of Laughter Chefs Season 3.

The incident took place when the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 team visited the show to promote their film. Bharti Singh, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was hosting the episode. Warina Hussain, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury and Parul Gulati made an entry, with all four dancing to the film's popular track Pehli Uddi Furr.

Soon after, Bharti commented, "Jab saari heroine aayi na, mujhe Ayesha ko dekh ke laga, Krushna phir se aa gaya, kyunki uski tarah lambi hai na. (When all the heroines came in, seeing Ayesha made me feel like Krushna had come back again, because she is tall like him, right?)"

Ayesha Khan appeared visibly uncomfortable and quickly moved towards Kapil Sharma. Sensing the awkward moment, Kapil asked Bharti, "Was this a compliment or what?"

Parul Gulati also stepped in and told Bharti, "You shouldn't have said this." Trying to ease the situation, Bharti responded, "Sorry, I am pregnant."

A person shared the video on Reddit with the caption, "Am I the only one who found this joke weird, maybe even rude and a bit mean?"

Here is how the internet reacted to Bharti Singh's comment about Ayesha Khan:

A user wrote, “Bharti needs to leave, this wasn't funny and plain disrespectful to bigger sized woman. Even though Ayesha isn't even that.”

Another one added, “I'm glad the cast didn't find it funny.”

“Bharati is rude with most women on the show, participants or guests, and bodyshaming jibes from someone who made it big as a comedian sheerly for the way she looked (more fat, less funny) are BRAVE,” read a comment.

Coming back to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the film has been directed by Anukalp Goswami. The project is a sequel to Kapil Sharma's 2015 film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

