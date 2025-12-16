Abhishek Bachchan Praises Nephew Agastya Nanda's Portrayal Of War Hero Arun Khetarpal In <i>Ikkis</i>: "A Huge Honour"

Abhishek Bachchan recently turned cheerleader for his nephew, Agastya Nanda (son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband, Nikhil Nanda). As the 25-year-old gears up to appear in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming war drama Ikkis, his family members and fans can not keep calm.

Abhishek Bachchan praised Agastya Nanda and extended his support for Ikkis, which is based on the true story of Indian Army Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Known as India's youngest Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee, Arun Khetarpal sacrificed his life for the nation at the age of just 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

Reposting a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Ikkis, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Agastya, this is a huge honour and responsibility!! A huge hero of our nation. I am sure you have given him the respect, valour, and dignity he truly deserves. You are an immensely sincere actor, and your dedication to portraying Arun Ji is so commendable. May God and the audience bless you. #KeepFightingTheGoodFight.”

In the video, Agastya, captured on the sets of Ikkis, shared insights about his on-screen character. He said, “Arun Khetrapal, once I heard about it, I felt extremely grateful to have the opportunity to play such a famous character in the Indian Army.”

The text attached to the post read, “Some lives don't grow longer, they grow larger. On his death anniversary, we honour the unmatched courage and sacrifice of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a legacy that lives on…Experience courage in cinemas. #Ikkis releasing on 25th December 2025.

In addition to Agastya Nanda, Ikkis features Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aadyanshi Kapoor, Simar Bhatia, Ekavali Khanna, Shree Bishnoi, Sikandar Kher, and Akashh Alonia. The project, produced by Maddock Films, will hit the cinema screens on December 25.