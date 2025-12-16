IFFK To Screen All Selected Movies Despite Centre Denying Clearance

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will go ahead with the screening of all selected films as scheduled, despite the central government's denial of clearance for more than a dozen titles, Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Resul Pookutty said on Tuesday.

In a video message, Pookutty said the decision puts an end to the controversy surrounding the screenings. "I am happy to let you know that, dousing all the fire around the controversies regarding film screenings at IFFK, we are proceeding with all the films as scheduled, in line with the notification issued by the Kerala government. Long live cinema," he said.

Sources said the decision was taken after the Left-led Kerala government chose to defend freedom of expression amid delays in securing official censor exemptions for around 15 films. These include titles linked to the Palestine conflict and Sergei Eisenstein's century-old classic Battleship Potemkin.

Earlier on Tuesday, four of the 19 films awaiting clearance from the Centre were granted censor exemptions. Discussions were also held with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to seek permission for the remaining films at the 30th edition of IFFK, being held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 12 to 19.

The Kerala government had earlier directed festival organisers to screen all selected films, openly challenging the BJP-led Centre over what it described as the denial of clearance for several movies. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Kerala Chalachitra Academy maintained that all films would be shown regardless of whether central approval had been granted.

Describing the move as "unprecedented", Pookutty said the academy had decided to screen all curated films, including those still awaiting approval from the Ministry of External Affairs.

ALSO READ: Shashi Tharoor Asks Centre To Lift Ban On 19 Films At Kerala Film Festival, 4 Cleared For Screening