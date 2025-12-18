Why Rekha Married Mukesh Aggarwal Despite Being Deeply In Love With Amitabh Bachchan

Fashion designer Bina Ramani recently opened up about Rekha's decision to marry Delhi industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal. She revealed the key factor that led to it, despite Rekha's true feelings for Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

What's Happening

Bina Ramani opened up to IANS, sharing how Rekha sought stability when she realised her hopes of making things work with Amitabh Bachchan would not materialise.

She said, "My friend described Mukesh as Rekha's most die-hard, ardent fan. She told me he could recite any dialogue of Rekha's from any movie, and he knew her entire life."

The timing was perfect. Rekha's need for a new beginning led to a quick meeting.

Ramani added that she had introduced Rekha and Mukesh Aggarwal over a phone call, and the actress was not even aware of who he was.

She shared, "She spoke to him for two to three minutes and told me to give his number to her. She told me not to give her number to him. She took his number and then called him."

Differentiating Personalities Of Rekha And Mukesh Aggarwal

The designer spoke about the couple's opposite personalities.

She said, "He (Mukesh Aggarwal) was not distinctive. Nothing much. He was short and dark, but when you got talking and engaging with him, he was very nice. He could pass you six times, and you would not recognise him. She, on the other hand, was a diva."

She continued, "With so much sincerity in his eyes, he told me that he could just speak to Rekha. He said, 'If there is a possibility that I could meet her someday, you have no idea what it would mean to me, and what you would have achieved. She would be the happiest person on earth.'"

Speaking of how Rekha was hesitant about Mukesh Aggarwal's appearance, Ramani said, "They were in two different cities: Bombay (Mumbai) and Delhi. He was over the moon. He could not believe that this had happened to him. Then they exchanged pictures, and she called me and said, 'Can you see him standing next to me?' I mean, there is Amitabh Bachchan, and it's her vision. So I tell her, 'No, not really, but he seems like a nice man. This is in your hands, and I don't want to make any decision for you.'"

Why Rekha Accepted Mukesh Aggarwal's "Obsessive Love"

Bina Ramani shared that Aggarwal's "obsessive love" probably felt good to Rekha at that time, helping her escape the heartbreak. Their mutual admiration quickly led to marriage.

Ramani continued, "Then suddenly we read in the paper or on TV that they got married. I was in shock. I didn't expect it to be so soon. I think in due course, with Rekha's life being in Bombay, it was part fantasy, wishing for the best. There was no way she could have adjusted to Delhi."

Rekha married Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990, but the marriage ended tragically when Aggarwal died by suicide a few months later.

