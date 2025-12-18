<i>KGF</i> Co-Director's 4-Year-Old Son Dies In Lift Accident, Confirms Pawan Kalyan

In a tragic incident, Sonarsh K Nadagouda, the four-and-a-half-year-old son of filmmaker Kirtan Nadagouda, died after getting stuck in a lift. Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan confirmed the news on social media and expressed condolences to the grieving family.

Pawan Kalyan Offers Condolences

Sharing his grief on social media, Pawan Kalyan wrote, "The tragic death of director Sri Kirtan Nadagowda's son is heartbreaking. The tragedy that befell the family of Sri Kirtan Nadagowda, who is making his directorial debut in Telugu and Kannada, has left me deeply saddened. Chiranjeevi Sonarsh K. Nadagowda, son of Sri Keerthan and Smt. Samriddhi Patel passed away."

Confirming the cause of death, he added, "I was deeply saddened to learn about the death of four-and-a-half-year-old Sonarsh, who got stuck in a lift. I express my deepest condolences to Sri Kirtan and Smt. Samriddhi. I pray to the Almighty to give the couple the courage to overcome the grief of their son."

దర్శకుడు శ్రీ కీర్తన్ నాదగౌడ కుమారుడి దుర్మరణం మనస్తాపం కలిగించింది



తెలుగు, కన్నడ భాషల్లో దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయమవుతున్న శ్రీ కీర్తన్ నాదగౌడ కుటుంబంలో చోటు చేసుకున్న విషాదం ఎంతో ఆవేదనకు లోను చేసింది. శ్రీ కీర్తన్, శ్రీమతి సమృద్ధి పటేల్ దంపతుల కుమారుడు చిరంజీవి సోనార్ష్ కె.నాదగౌడ… — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) December 15, 2025

According to a report by Kannada Prabha, the accident occurred on Monday. The family has not yet issued an official statement.

About Kirtan Nadagouda

Kirtan Nadagouda has worked in the direction department of several Kannada films and rose to prominence as second-unit director and co-director on Prashanth Neel's KGF franchise and Salaar. He is set to make his directorial debut in Telugu with a horror film produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Prashanth Neel, which was launched last month.