Why <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> OTT Release Will Not Be On Netflix Like Part 1

Days after Dhurandhar started streaming on Netflix, the makers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer dropped a major hint about the OTT debut of the film's sequel. On Tuesday morning, production banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios shared the new poster of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second and final part of the Aditya Dhar directorial, set to hit the big screen on March 19, 2026.

The poster shows Ranveer Singh as his spy character Hamza Ali Mazari in a fierce avatar as blood rains from above, signalling a gorier sequel.

"Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai," read the caption of the poster, also shared by Ranveer Singh.

The poster also gave a hint about where Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream after its theatrical release. Interestingly, unlike part one, the second part will not premiere on Netflix. The sequel will instead land on JioHotstar (Check bottom left corner of the poster).

The announcement comes on the same day as the makers share the much-awaited teaser of Dhurandhar 2. On Monday evening, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar hinted that the first glimpse of the film's sequel will be released online on February 3 at 12.12 pm.

For now, all eyes are on the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

The sequel is set to be released on March 19, 2026 as a pan-India title in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

