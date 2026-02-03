<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Teaser: Ranveer Singh Rains Hell On Lyari, With Love From <i>'Naya Hindustan'</i>

The wait is over. Following Dhurandhar's strong box office performance, the makers have now treated fans to the much-anticipated teaser of its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

About The Teaser

The teaser of Dhurandhar 2 offers a brief glimpse into the film's dark and intense world. In the teaser of Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh returns in a ruthless and commanding form, unleashing chaos on the streets of Lyari.



Ranveer's screen presence dominates every frame. With minimal dialogue and heavy visuals, the teaser highlights his transformation into a darker, more dangerous figure, setting the stage for an intense and uncompromising sequel.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Poster Release

Ahead of the teaser launch, the makers released a new poster featuring Ranveer Singh. The actor shared the poster on Instagram, where it is dominated by deep red tones, creating a dark and intense mood.

Ranveer is seen standing in the rain, looking straight ahead with a strong and unflinching expression. In the background, the words "THE REVENGE" appear carved into a blood-red wall

Unlike Dhurandhar, which was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will be released in five languages. The Aditya Dhar directorial will hit theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on March 19. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. The film served as the first part of a two-film series and centred on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism mission.

The story follows an Indian intelligence officer working undercover as he infiltrates Karachi's criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror organisation threatening India's security.

Dhurandhar 2 continues the story with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an Indian undercover agent who has successfully established himself within Pakistan's underworld.

About Dhurandhar's Box Office

Dhurandhar delivered a historic box office run in India and overseas, emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films. According to the trade tracking portal Sacnilk, the film crossed Rs 1,000 crore in gross collections in India, marking a major milestone during its theatrical run.

With this achievement, Dhurandhar entered an exclusive list of films to have crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark. Previously, the milestone had been achieved only by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,417 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,001 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,471.1 crore).

What sets Dhurandhar apart is that it became the first Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore while being released in a single language. In comparison, the earlier films benefited from multiple dubbed versions, which contributed to their overall box office earnings.



