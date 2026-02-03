<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Teaser Was Released 2 Months Ago. What Exactly Was The Wait All About?

Dhurandhar 2 teaser is here. We were "not ready for this". This is not a compliment, this is a complaint. They said to watch out for Dhurandhar 2 teaser at 12:12 today. But what did we get?

Dhurandhar 2 is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Dhurandhar fans, however, are unable to wrap one thing around their head: why did they get dhokha in the form of the sequel's teaser when all they gave the film was unabashed love?

Just like Gangadhar is Shaktimaan and Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari is Jaskirat Singh Rangi, the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 IS the entire post-credits scene of the original Dhurandhar which released in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

Why Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Is A Big Disappointment

We knew the time and the place (social media, duh). We were all ready to board the crazy ride called Dhurandhar: The Revenge that the director Aditya Dhar & co planned us to take along. Ardent fans had spent the last two months lapping up every detail about Dhurandhar as they kept their eyes peeled for any little update about the sequel. March 19, 2026, the release date of the sequel, was too far for the viewers who had tasted blood with Dhurandhar.

The OTT premiere of Dhurandhar on Netflix just last week came as a timely respite for those who still haven't got enough of the high-octane spy thriller that follows an Indian intelligence agent called Jaskirat Singh Rangi who goes deep undercover as Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan's gang-fested Lyari town that feeds the terrorist network in the country.

And once again the social media came alive with more things Dhurandhar, not that the discourse around the film ever died on the Internet.

On Monday evening when Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh asked us to be ready at 12:12 pm today for the teaser reveal of Dhurandhar 2, viewers took notice. They believed that like Hamza, they will also eventually receive the well-earned fruit of their nazar aur sabr.

The expectations went up by a notch when the makers released a new poster (truly new) of Ranveer Singh from Dhurandhar 2 hours before revealing the teaser.

With "THE REVENGE" plastered on the Dhurandhar 2 poster as Ranveer looked intense as Hamza looked on with blood raining from the heavens, admirers couldn't wait for the first glimpse of the sequel to arrive.

So, when the clock struck 12:12 pm on Tuesday, people started frantically searching for Dhurandhar 2 teaser on social media. After a few seconds, they landed on the link. On came the teaser and what followed was a disappointment as big as the town of Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan, where most of the action in the film takes place.

Internet Is Up In Arms Against Dhurandhar 2 Teaser

From feeling angry to cheated, social media was more than 50 shades disappointed with the Dhurandhar 2 team and rightly so.

#DhurandharTheRevenge teaser is the biggest scam of recent times.



In the name of a teaser, they basically served us #Dhurandhar post-credit scenes, not a single new frame. @AdityaDharFilms sir, honestly, I wasn't expecting this from you.



But then… the BGM hits.

Oh. My. God. I… pic.twitter.com/l40Or9UFo6 — Adarsh (@OpinionKraft) February 3, 2026

#DhurandharTheRevenge teaser is an example of chuna lga diya 🤧🤧 — Ayush Kumar (@Ayu4300) February 3, 2026

Aditya Dhar did everyone dirty 😂



It's just the slightly extended version of the teaser already attached before Dhurandhar's end credits.



Arey yaaaar... 😂😂😂#DhurandharTheRevenge — Prattay (@PrattayOfficial) February 3, 2026

I was hyped for nothing 💀 they literally reused Part 1 ending scenes and called it a “teaser.” Absolute clown move#DhurandharTheRevenge https://t.co/DXhfNnLOs1 — Ashish (@ShadowOf_Gotham) February 3, 2026

Another user said in front of the Yash-starrer Toxic, Dhurandhar 2 'looks weak'. Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 are set to clash at the box office on March 19, 2026.

Just watched Ranveer Singh's #DhurandharTheRevenge teaser there's nothing new. Without Akshaye Khanna, it feels empty. From my side, it's 1⭐



Meanwhile, #Yash's #ToxicTheMovie looks unstoppable; his aura, swag, and stardom make Dhurandhar 2 look weak.🔥 pic.twitter.com/IIrDk2L8yl — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) February 3, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser = Disappointment + Disrespect To Fans

When the 1.12 minute-long teaser of Dhurandhar 2 opened with the frames from the post-credits scene in Dhurandhar, it looked natural for a few seconds. It appeared as if the makers were trying to pick up from where they left off in part one. Makes sense, despite the fact that people haven't really stopped talking about Dhurandhar.

As the teaser moves further and the end of the timeline comes nearer, a concern starts to set in. We wonder, "They didn't, did they?" Before you know it, we are at the very end of these 1.12 minutes that felt extremely long. Frame by frame and down to the last dialogue "Ye naya Bharat hai, ye ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi", the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 is exactly the post-credits scene of Dhurandhar which was out in theatres two months ago.

By the time we realise that naye Hindustan ke bhes mein purana maal pakda diya gaya hai, the damage is already done. They have got the views, they have robbed our life of those precious 1.12 minutes. To quote a Dhurandhar song, "Maine lut le gaya".

Production banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios should have known better. People have watched and rewatched the film multiple times in theatres. After its Netflix debut, they can now pause and ruminate, frame by frame.

Pulling a scam like this is not only disappointing but outright disrespectful towards the audiences and fans who still can't stop raving about the film.

There's only one thing 'new', so to speak, about the Dhurandhar 2 teaser is the "Ye naya Bharat hai, ye ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi" dialogue in the four South languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Dhurandhar 2 is positioned as a pan-India release, unlike part one. A new English verse too has been added to a song that plays in the background in the teaser of Dhurandhar 2.

Suddenly the muting of abuses and the term Baloch as well as the bad colour grading, video and sound quality on Netflix have started looking better than the teaser of Dhurandhar 2.

Bottomline: A post-credits scene CANNOT be peddled as a teaser for a film's sequel.

Here's hoping the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is actually a peek into the upcoming part of the film. It's only fair to the fans.

