Case Against <i>Dhurandhar</i> Team For Flying Drones Without Permission In Mumbai

As the excitement around Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to build, Aditya Dhar's film seems to have landed itself in some trouble. Mumbai Police have registered a case against the location manager of the film Dhurandhar 2.

What Is The Allegation?

The complaint states that a drone was flown without the necessary permission in the high-security Fort area of South Mumbai. In this case, an FIR was filed on February 1 at the MRA Marg Police Station against Rinku Rajpal Valmiki under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charge is that he deliberately disregarded the valid orders of the authorities.

According to the police, a drone was used during the shooting of one scene, but no official permission was obtained for it. The FIR states that the drone was flown without following the rules.

As per information received, on February 1, the entire crew, including actor Sanjay Dutt, was present at the location for the shooting. This was the third day of the shooting schedule.

It is reported that the historic Fort area had been specially decorated since January 30 for the shooting, giving it the look of an old, crowded alley in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Poster

The teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release today at 12:12 PM. A new poster was released, giving the first visual indication of the direction the franchise is set to take next.

Ranveer Singh shared the poster on Instagram. The poster uses heavy red tones and rain-soaked visuals to create a grim atmosphere. Ranveer stands at the centre of the frame, still and facing forward with a stern expression.

The title "THE REVENGE" is seen engraved on a red wall behind him, suggesting themes of conflict and retaliation. The release date, 19.03.26, appears at the top of the poster. The visual design points towards a darker and more intense sequel.

In the caption accompanying the post, Ranveer announced that the teaser would be released later in the day at 12:12 PM. He also confirmed that the film will have a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026 and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

About Dhurandhar And Dhurandhar 2

After the massive success of Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar 2 is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar features a powerful ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. The film is the first chapter of a planned two-part series and is built around a dangerous covert mission against terrorism.

The story tracks an Indian intelligence officer who goes undercover in Pakistan, slipping into Karachi's criminal networks and political circles to bring down a terror outfit plotting attacks on India.