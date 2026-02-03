Old Video Of Sara Arjun Talking About 'Vikram <i>Appa</i>' Trends On <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Teaser Day

Sara Arjun may have become a more prominent face in Hindi cinema after Dhurandhar, but the actress has been known to Telugu and Tamil audiences as a child actress. Recently, an old clip of her went viral online, where she was just a 6-year-old explaining the story of Deiva Thirumagal. She also referred to her co-star Vikram lovingly as "Vikram appa."

The Video

Deiva Thirumagal revolves around the story of an intellectually challenged man, essayed by Vikram. He fights for the custody of his onscreen daughter, played by Sara Arjun.

Vikram played the role of Krishna, father to Nila (Sara Arjun), in the Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal.

In the video that has gone viral, Sara Arjun is heard referring to Vikram as "appa". She further elaborates on how her onscreen character takes care of Vikram in the film. Anushka Shetty was also a part of the film, whom Sara referred to as "didi."

Internet Reactions

The Internet was in awe of how adorable and confident Sara Arjun seemed at such a young age.

The caption of one of the videos read, "Baby Sara Arjun."

One user commented, "What a pretty girl she was."

One person wrote, "Such a confident girl."

Another comment read, "Hats off to that director who made her understand the role thoroughly."

About Sara Arjun's Upcoming Projects

Coming back to her upcoming releases, she is currently busy promoting her Telugu debut Euphoria.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Sara Arjun also opened up about what to expect from Dhurandhar 2, which is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

"The audiences have high expectations already after part one, but you can just expect a lot more of everything that you loved already in part one, be it action, be it the story, everything. There's a lot more of all that coming in part two."

The 20-year-old actor added that, in Dhurandhar, she plays Yalina Jamali, the headstrong daughter of a scheming Pakistani politician, Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), who falls in love with Hamza and eventually marries him.

Sara Arjun said she attended workshops for some time to understand her character better, adding that she used to discuss her arc with Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

The teaser of the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was dropped earlier today.

