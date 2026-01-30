Sara Arjun Reveals Her Parents Cried After Watching <i>Dhurandhar</i>

In exactly two months, the sequel to the Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar, fronted by Ranveer Singh, will arrive in theatres. Along with Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian intelligence agent who goes deep undercover in Pakistan's Lyari, Sara Arjun will also return as Yalina Jamali. Sara Arjun is currently busy promoting her upcoming Telugu debut Euphoria, and recently revealed that the happiest day of her life was when her parents shed tears of joy after watching Dhurandhar.

What's Happening

In a recent interview with television presenter, actress, and producer Suma Kanakala, Sara Arjun revealed, "There was a day when both my parents were crying tears of joy because of something I did. So that's my most euphoric day ever. It meant a lot to me."

The actress said it wasn't because of her studies, but Dhurandhar, that made her parents so happy.

Sara Arjun On What To Expect From Dhurandhar 2

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Sara Arjun said, "The audiences have high expectations already after part one, but you can just expect a lot more of everything that you loved already in part one, be it action, be it the story, everything. There's a lot more of all that coming in part two."

The 20-year-old actor added that, in Dhurandhar, she plays Yalina Jamali, the headstrong daughter of a scheming Pakistani politician, Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), who falls in love with Hamza and eventually marries him.

Sara Arjun said she attended workshops for some time to understand her character better, adding that she used to discuss her arc with Aditya Dhar.

Before Dhurandhar Part 2 hits the screens, the actor will be seen in director Gunasekhar's film Euphoria. The film, set to be released on February 6, marks Sara Arjun's debut in Telugu cinema in a leading role.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

New details about the title of the second part, teaser certification, and duration are out. The second part will release just three months later, on March 19, 2026. The first instalment had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, but fans will have to wait a little longer to know the duration of the upcoming sequel.

As per the official website of the Central Board of Film Certification, Part 2 of Ranveer Singh's film is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The report further states that the teaser is one minute long and has been given an 'A' certification by the Central Board of Film Certification.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Mark In India, Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of All Time