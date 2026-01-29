Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Mark In India, Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of All Time

Ever since its release on December 5, 2025, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has smashed several records both domestically and internationally. The film has now crossed the historic Rs 1000 crore mark in India's gross collection, as per the trading site Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar now belongs in the same category of such a monumental record, previously held only by three films: Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1417 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1001 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1471.1 crore).

Additionally, what makes this milestone for Dhurandhar even more special is that it has earned the title of the first Indian film to gross over Rs 1000 crore in a single language. The previous record holders had the advantage of multi-language dubbed versions that propelled them to the four-figure mark.

On Day 56, Dhurandhar's net collection stands at Rs 835.6 crore, as per Sacnilk.

About Dhurandhar And Dhurandhar Part 2

Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities has created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character, thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board. Dhurandhar also dives deep into the socio-political dynamics of different ethnic groups in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature. It has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language so far.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

New details about the title of the second part, teaser certification and duration are out.

The second part will release just three months later, on March 19, 2026. The first installment had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, but fans will have to wait a little longer to know the duration of the upcoming sequel.

As per the official website of the Central Board of Film Certification, Part 2 of Ranveer Singh's film is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The report further states that the teaser is one minute plus and has been given an 'A' certification by the Central Board of Film Certification.

