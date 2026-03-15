<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Sells Over 1.6 Lakh Tickets, Earns Rs 28 Crore

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is setting new benchmarks for premieres amid the changing landscape of Indian box offices. Following the monumental success of the first instalment, Aditya Dhar's directorial has been on a record-shattering spree.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has generated an outlandish Rs 28.19 crore in all-India advance bookings through real-ticket sales alone, according to the latest tracking by Sacnilk. Including block seat bookings, the total gross figure stands at a staggering Rs 32.84 crore.

According to on-ground trade estimates provided by the same trade expert, Mumbai has already sold close to 50 percent of its available tickets for the opening phase of the film, while Hyderabad is nearing 75 per cent pre-sales, and Bengaluru has crossed around 60 per cent occupancy in advance bookings.

Additionally, the movie has so far sold 163,428 tickets across all languages based on first-day advance bookings. The highest was recorded in Hindi 2D, with over 151,953 tickets sold. Region-wise, Delhi records Rs 1.61 crore gross at the advance box office sale, followed by Maharashtra - 2.34 crore, Karnataka - 1.75 crore and other major cities below 35 lakh.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Challenging Big Records

Based on Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge's hype and initial pull, it seems the Ranveer Singh starrer is challenging the premier records of pan-Indian all-time greats such as Animal, Jawan, Pushpa 2, KGF 2, and Baahubali 2.

While Baahubali 2 continues to hold the all-time North American premiere record at $4.3M and about Rs 37.53 crore in the domestic market, Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed the $1.31M gross mark for the USA premiere, according to Sacnilk.

With this, the Ranveer Singh starrer is moving ahead to surpass the Indian premier grosses of Animal (Rs 29.25 crore), Jawan (Rs 37.24 crore), Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 37.30 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 40.65 crore). The Aditya Dhar directorial is also eyeing a massive gross in the North American diaspora circuit.