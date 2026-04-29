Ranveer Singh To Start Filming <i>Pralay</i> In August 2026, Reports Of 'Creative Differences' With Makers 'Completely Baseless'

Following the record-breaking success of the Dhurandhar franchise, anticipation is steadily building around Ranveer Singh's next. The actor has already committed to filmmaker Jai Mehta's ambitious post-apocalyptic thriller Pralay, a project that has recently found itself at the centre of speculation.

Several reports had suggested that Pralay was facing a roadblock due to alleged "creative differences" between Ranveer Singh and Jai Mehta.

However, an insider closely associated with the production has firmly dismissed such claims, offering clarity on the film's current status.

"Reports suggesting any uncertainty around Pralay are completely baseless," the insider told NDTV. "Ranveer and Jai have been in continuous discussions and have firmly locked the script. The project has already moved into pre-production, with the entire team actively gearing up to create a never-before-witnessed gigantic spectacle out of Indian cinema. As it stands, Pralay is on track to go on floors by August 2026."

Far from being stalled, Pralay is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious ventures in Hindi cinema. Positioned as a VFX-heavy action thriller set in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world, the film is expected to explore the zombie genre on a scale rarely seen in the industry. Jai Mehta has reportedly been developing the project with considerable passion over the past year, aiming to mount it on an unprecedented scale with a budget estimated at Rs 300 crore.

The screenplay has been penned by Jai Mehta in collaboration with Vishal Kapoor, known for his work on Lootere. The film is being backed by Hansal Mehta's True Story Films and Ranveer Singh's Maa Kasam Films, in partnership with Applause Entertainment.

For Ranveer Singh, Pralay represents a significant creative leap. The actor is said to be particularly enthusiastic about venturing into uncharted territory and will be adopting an entirely new look for the role.

At present, he has not signed any other project, though discussions are underway for a potential collaboration with Aditya Dhar, which is expected to commence after Pralay wraps.

With pre-production in full swing and a clear timeline in place, Pralay appears firmly on course, despite the swirling rumours.

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