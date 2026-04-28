<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Ranveer Singh's Pic Hugging Cousin Saumya Hingorani At Her Goa Wedding Goes Viral

Fresh pictures from a post-wedding celebration attended by actor Ranveer Singh have surfaced online. The pictures are from the after-party of his cousin Saumya Hingorani's wedding, which took place late last year.

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Ranveer Singh attended the December wedding of his cousin Saumya Hingorani, who married Samraaj Thackrey. Deepika Padukone accompanied him for the family celebrations.

On Tuesday, the wedding photographer shared several photographs from the couple's after-wedding party held in Goa. One of the pictures shows Ranveer dressed in a black tuxedo and sunglasses as he warmly hugs Saumya. Alongside the image, the photographer explained the circumstances under which the photo was taken.

"I usually shy away from posting 'celebrity' close-ups; I prefer the art to speak louder than the name. But this moment was different. We were rushing through a dark alleyway towards the after-party-Saumya's dress was shimmering against the shadows," she wrote.

She further added, "Out of the darkness, a figure was waiting for her. A brief, quiet hug between a brother and sister before the celebration began again. It was pitch black and pure adrenaline. I just leaned into the mood and hoped the camera saw what I felt. It did."

Another photograph from the set showed Ranveer behind the DJ console, clearly enjoying the celebrations and bringing his trademark energy to the gathering as he partied with his cousin and other guests.

The pictures were later shared by a Reddit user, with fans responding positively and praising the emotional moments and Ranveer's affectionate bond with his family.

Ranveer is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar 2, which was released in theatres on March 19. The film was released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Dhurandhar 2 once again saw a dip in its earnings on its sixth Monday, minting Rs 1.05 crore across 2,808 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 1,354.52 crore and total India net collections to Rs 1,131.64 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.25 crore on Day 40, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 424.50 crore. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,779.02 crore, according to Sacnilk.



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