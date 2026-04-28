<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Sara Arjun's 9-Year-Old Video Calling Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Her 'Inspiration' Goes Viral

Sara Arjun is currently grabbing the limelight after winning hearts with her performances in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. Now, a 9-year-old video of a young Sara has gone viral on social media in which she is asked about her role model. While she names Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, she also says that she wants to be herself and not follow anyone else's path.

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In the viral video, when Sara was asked who her role model was, she replied, "I love the way Alia Bhatt looks and acts, and I really love Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. So, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, but they are not my role models. I just love them; they are my inspirations. But I want to be Sara Arjun, if I am honest. I never want to be like someone else."

Watch the video here:

Sara Arjun revealed that her inspirations among Hindi actresses are Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, but she also said she wants to be “#SaraArjun” only ❤️#Dhurandhar #Dhurandhar2‌ #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/VmSG5LIDJg — Aditi (@Aditi289867132) April 26, 2026

Earlier, Sara took to social media to share a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude to the cast and crew who worked tirelessly behind the scenes on both films.

Praising director Aditya Dhar, Sara began by recalling her very first meeting with him and the strong impression he left on her. "The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself," she wrote.

She went on to reflect on how she later became more aware of the immense collective effort involved in making the films. "But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame."

Dedicating the post to Aditya Dhar, the film's production houses and the entire crew of both instalments, Sara added, "This post is dedicated to the unsung heroes of Dhurandhar 1 and 2."

Take a look at the full post here:

Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19 and is still running successfully in theatres.