500 Litres Of Petrol, No CGI: How Ranveer Singh Pulled Off <i>Dhurandhar 2's</i> Risky Explosion Climax

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been making waves ever since its release in March this year. The film quickly grabbed attention for its intense action scenes and large-scale explosions. Now, a behind-the-scenes revelation has made the climax sequence even more talked about.

In a recent podcast with Hindi Rush, SFX supervisor Vishal Tyagi shared that the film avoided computer-generated effects for its explosions, choosing instead to execute them practically on set.

Massive Climax Explosion Done Without CGI

Vishal revealed that unlike many films where explosions are enhanced using CGI, Aditya Dhar insisted on keeping things real.

He said, "Aditya Dhar said, 'I don't want to use CGI,' especially for explosions. Jo last waala tanker blast tha, that was the toughest. Usmein sabse bada safety concern tha. (The last blast was the toughest. It was the biggest safety concern). Imagine 500 litres of petrol. All the fragments in that blast were real. Ranveer was walking in close proximity, and I had to make sure the flames did not reach Ranveer. We did all the work and precisely told Ranveer where he could start walking. Humne actually Dhurandhar mein khoon paseena diya hai (We actually gave our blood and sweat to Dhurandhar)."

He added that while Arjun Rampal was initially part of the shot, he was asked to step away before filming the explosion due to safety concerns.

Vishal admitted he was particularly tense about Ranveer's safety, even though the actor remained calm throughout. According to him, this was because Ranveer trusted the team's planning and the detailed instructions given before the stunt.

Interestingly, after the shoot, the team, including Arjun, stayed back to watch the explosion unfold. Once the sequence was completed, Ranveer praised the effort and told Vishal, "Faad diya tune (You absolutely smashed it)."

Speaking about the scale of the stunt, Vishal said, "I had a lot of production pressure don me. Real train base and containers were used for the explosion. It was very challenging, but we were confident. Production told me to use 250 litres, but I was adamant that at least 500 litres of fuel was required. To make that explode, I also had to add 25 kilos of explosive in each of these tanks to get the right effect. Maine suna sabki, ki apne mann ki (I heard all of them but did what my heart said)."

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues the story of Hamza Ali Mazari and his pursuit of Major Iqbal, picking up directly from the first film's cliffhanger.

The film brings back key cast members, including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

The movie hit the big screens on March 19.

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