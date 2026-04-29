<i>Drishyam 3</i> Teaser: Mohanlal's Georgekutty Fears Being Watched As Past Secrets Resurface

The teaser of Drishyam 3 is finally here, and it promises a darker, more intense chapter in the life of Georgekutty.

Titled around the idea of fear and consequences, the glimpse hints that the past is far from buried.

The 1-minute-50-second teaser opens with Mohanlal's voiceover, as Georgekutty reflects on his otherwise simple life with his family. He speaks about how everything changed when an "unwanted guest" entered their lives, bringing with it the power to destroy everything he holds dear.

As the teaser progresses, Georgekutty appears more vulnerable than before. He acknowledges the difficult choices he made to protect his family, but there is a lingering sense that those decisions are catching up with him.

The constant fear of being watched adds to the suspense, suggesting that someone may be closing in on the truth.

The visuals offer brief glimpses of his wife and daughters, reminding viewers of what is at stake. At the same time, the teaser hints at a larger plan unfolding in the background, raising questions about who is observing Georgekutty and what they know.

Earlier, Mohanlal had shared the teaser release date on social media, along with a new poster that added to the intrigue. In the poster, Georgekutty is seen holding farming tools, symbolising his grounded life while subtly hinting at deeper layers of mystery.

About The Film

The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, began shooting in September 2025. The project was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony attended by the core team, including Mohanlal.

The first film released in 2013, followed by its successful sequel in 2021.

Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 21.

(With ANI Inputs)

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