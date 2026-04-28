Mohanlal Holds Wife Suchitra Close In Special Post For 38th Wedding Anniversary: "Still Feels Like The Beginning"

As he celebrates his 38th marriage anniversary with his wife, Suchitra, on Tuesday, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal penned a romantic note saying that it somehow still feels like the beginning.

Mohanlal shared a picture of himself with his wife posing next to the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York Harbour.

“38 years later… and somehow, it still feels like the beginning,” Mohanlal wrote as the caption on Instagram.

It was in 1988, when Mohanlal married Suchitra, daughter of the Tamil film producer K. Balaji. The couple has two children, Pranav and Vismaya. Pranav has acted in a few films, debuting in Mohanlal's Onnaman in 2001.

The 64-year-old Mohanlal has a career spanning over four decades, during which he has acted in more than 400 films. He has been feted with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 2009, he became the first actor in India to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

In other news, Mohanlal recently met The American electronic DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers during his visit in Dallas, USA.

The #Selfie hitmaker duo shared a picture, posing with Mohanlal. In the image, which is posted on the photo-sharing website Instagram, the two musical artists are seen standing on each side of Mohanlal and smiling at the camera as the three pose for a picture.

“Made a new friend before our show in Dallas @mohanlal,” the caption read.

For those unaware about The Chainsmokers, the EDM-pop duo achieved a breakthrough with their 2014 song #Selfie. Some of their popular numbers include Bouquet, Don't Let Me Down, Closer, Paris, Something Just Like This, and No Hard Feelings.

Meanwhile, talking about Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, it will release in May this year. The crime thriller film is directed by Jeethu Joseph. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil.

Mohanlal was last seen in Vrusshabha, a fantasy action film written and directed by Nanda Kishore. It also stars Neha Saxena, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, and Ajay, appearing in supporting roles.

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