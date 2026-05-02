<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Singer Satinder Sartaaj Praises Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar: "It's Very Tough Work"

Satinder Sartaaj is currently earning praise for lending his voice to the track Jaiye Sajana from Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The song has been topping charts and dominating social media since the spy thriller's release on March 19. Amid the appreciation, the singer has spoken about the effort behind the project. He praised the film's lead actor, Ranveer Singh, for his dedication towards his work, while saluting director Aditya Dhar for his vision and commitment.

In an interview with Times Now, Satinder said, “Ranveer has become so solid and so honest about his work. He was like that before as well, obviously. Sometimes there are things that are perhaps meant for you and he must have worked that hard. If he's shooting in Bombay or anywhere, then when he returns to his hotel or home at night, how empty he must feel, how full he must feel, how drained he must be. So this is very difficult work."

The singer continued, "That's why I'm telling you that I wrote one or two lines in five minutes and sang them, and then I say all the credit is mine, no, that's not the case. If you ever see his hard work, shooting goes on for seven to eight months, around the clock. You don't get sleep. It's very tough work.”

Satinder Sartaj also heaped praise on Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, despite never having met him in person. “I haven't met him, but from whatever I've seen of him, he seems very innocent and of a very delicate, gentle nature. So I mentioned this there as well. I would definitely like to ask him how he imagined so much intensity, so much struggle, so much bloodshed,” he said.

Speaking about the difficulty of depicting raw action authentically, the singer added, "If it's not in your nature, it's a very difficult thing to express that in a film. Look, as far as writers are concerned, it's one thing. You've written it on paper, that's fine. But when it comes to showing it, that's where the real effort comes in. So for me, implementation is just as valuable as the idea. And he implemented it. Those last scenes, where there's so much fighting, showing such raw action is a huge achievement. I salute Aditya.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge featured Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film achieved a massive worldwide gross collection of over Rs 1700 crore.