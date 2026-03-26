With One Line, Satinder Sartaaj Made <i>Jaiye Sajana</i> The Crown Jewel Of <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Album

You're not alone if you're looping Dhurandhar 2's soundtrack on repeat after watching the movie. Unlike the tracks in Dhurandhar Part 1, Part 2's songs feel more intentional, packed with deeper layers of meaning.

From high-octane background scores to emotionally charged ballads, the music of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has found a life of its own on streaming platforms and, more crucially, on social media, especially Instagram reels.

But among all its tracks, one song has quietly taken over feeds, edits, and heartbreak montages: Jaiye Sajana.

And at the centre of its virality lies a single, haunting line.

The One Line That Took Over Instagram

(Spoilers Ahead)

It is Satinder Sartaaj's couplet that has struck a chord far beyond the film:

"Saanu sariyan visar gaiyan rahvan,

Ve kehde paase jaiye sajjna"

Translated, it means: I've forgotten every path I once knew, so which way should I go now, my love?

That sense of emotional disorientation, of being completely lost after love, has made it endlessly relatable. On Instagram, the line is being used across contexts (more than 1 Lakh 40 Thousand Reels already on this song): breakups, long-distance love, grief edits, and even existential musings for Reels, which has made the song viral. It works because it is simple, poetic, and devastating.

The rest of the song builds the world, but this one line captures the collapse of it.

If we look closely at the song, it's played during Ulfath Rehman's heartbreaking moment of losing her husband, Rehman Daikat.

This is where Sartaaj's viral line becomes the emotional thesis of the moment. It is not just about romantic loss; it is about losing direction, identity, and belonging.

That's why the internet is obsessed with these lyrics and remixing them with the movie's gut-wrenching finale: Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Khan, finally returns home after his mission. He arrives not as a hero reclaiming his life, but as a man realising he has nothing left to come back to. He doesn't want to disturb the peace of his sister and his mother.

What Does The Song Mean Exactly

According to Lyricsraag, here's what the song translates to quite literally:

Baddlan Chon Digde Hanju Akh Meri Phir Vi Royi Na

Tears are falling from the clouds, yet my eyes haven't cried.

Baddlan Chon Digde Hanju Akh Meri Phir Vi Royi Na

Raindrops fall like tears from the sky, but my eyes remain dry.

Aisi Preet La Layi Rabba Jaisi Hor Kade Hoyi Na

Oh Lord, I've fallen into a love unlike any that's ever existed before.

Tere Jaan Ton Main Baad Ik Din Soyi Na

I haven't slept for a single day since you've gone.

Poora Shehar Begana Ethe Mera Koi Na

This entire city feels like a stranger's land; I have no one here.

Phir Preet Kise De Naal Kade Hoyi Na

I've never been able to love anyone else again.

Zamana Jaalim Taan Vi Royi Na

Even though the world is cruel, I still haven't broken down in tears.

Saare Rang Vekh Laye Hun Koi Darr Nahi

I've seen every shade of life, and now I'm no longer afraid.

Jiyondi Rahoon Aashiqui Eh Kade Na Marni

My love will live on forever; it's something that can never die.

Chaahe Turdi Rahvan Milna Ve Ghar Nai

No matter how much I wander, I know I'll never find my home again.

Koi Na Ethe Dil Di Gall Dassda

There's no one here to whom I can reveal the secrets of my heart.

Saanu Sariyan Visar Gaiyan Rahvan

I've forgotten every path I once knew,

Ve Kehde Paase Jaiye Sajjna

So which way should I go now, my love?

Baddlan Chon

From the clouds...

Tere Jaan Ton Main Baad Ik Din Soyi Na

I haven't slept for a single day since you've been gone.

Poora Shehar Begana Ethe Mera Koi Na

This whole city is foreign to me; I have no one to call my own.

Phir Preet Kise De Naal Kade Hoyi Na

I haven't found a love like ours with anyone else.

Zamana Jaalim Taan Vi Royi Na

The world remains heartless, yet I still refuse to cry.

Saanu Sariyan Visar Gaiyan Rahvan

Every road I used to walk has faded from my memory,

Ve Kehde Paase Jaiye Sajjna

tell me, where should I turn now, my beloved?

Baddlan Chon

From the clouds...

The People Behind The Song

Musically, Jaiye Sajana stands apart from typical Bollywood heartbreak tracks. Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Sartaaj alongside Jasmine Sandlas, it leans heavily into Sufi poetry and Punjabi folk sensibilities.

There is restraint in its arrangement, allowing the lyrics to breathe, which is precisely why the song translates so well online. It does not feel cinematic; it feels personal.

Satinder Sartaaj: More Than Just A Viral Moment

For many discovering him through this track, Sartaaj may feel like a new voice breaking into the mainstream. In reality, he has been a towering figure in Punjabi music for years.

Born Satinder Pal Singh Saini in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, he grew up in a farming family with music around him but not necessarily as a career ambition.

Interestingly, he did not set out to become a professional singer. His journey into music was shaped more by circumstance and encouragement than by early dreams of stardom.

He pursued formal education seriously, earning a degree in music, followed by an MPhil and eventually a PhD in Sufi singing from Panjab University. He even taught music for several years, grounding himself in the academic and spiritual dimensions of the art form.

His breakthrough came almost unexpectedly when international organisers spotted his performances online and invited him to perform in Toronto. What followed was a steady rise.

Songs like Sai and Udaarian established him as a voice that blended poetry, philosophy, and melody in a way few others did. His performances at venues like the Royal Albert Hall and accolades such as the Brit Asia TV Music Award only cemented his position.

He even stepped into acting, portraying Maharaja Duleep Singh in The Black Prince.

Sartaaj Thanks Everyone For The Love

After the song's success, Sartaaj acknowledged the overwhelming response online, thanking audiences and the film's team.

"Thank you so much for your LOVE for "Jaiye Sajana" from Dhurandhar 2 (The Revenge)," he writes.

What "Jaiye Sajana" has done is introduce Sartaaj to a wider, more mainstream audience that may not have engaged deeply with Punjabi Sufi music before.

BRB, listening to Jaiye Sajana once again...