<i>Dhurandhar</i> Singer Jasmine Sandlas Reveals Premanand Maharaj's Life-Changing Advice: 'Tattooed In My Brain'

Singer Jasmine Sandlas rose to new heights of fame by lending her voice to songs from Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, where she spoke at length about her journey in the Hindi film industry, her personal highs and lows, her battle with alcoholism and recovery from addiction, and spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj's advice that proved life-changing for her.

The singer also spoke about visiting Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, and how the city transformed her outlook. She asked the host if he knew why the city draws people towards it. He replied that the energy of Radharani, the eternal beloved consort of Lord Krishna, draws devotees. He also added that cities like Vrindavan and Varanasi are among India's spiritual centres, where the atmosphere feels charged with energy, and millions of people visit them every year.

Jasmine Sandlas later opened up about how a single piece of advice from Premanand Maharaj changed her life forever.

Jasmine Sandlas On Premanand Maharaj's Advice

When Ranveer asked what she experienced in Vrindavan, Jasmine said, "Premanand Ji Maharaj said, 'Say, Radha.' And when I said, 'Radha, Radha,' he said, 'Itna he kaafi hai tumhare uddhar ke lie' [This alone is enough for your deliverance]."

Recalling the incident, the Dhurandhar singer said, "Those words are tattooed in my brain, and I will hold onto them like a trophy."

"I hold on to that as a torch, as a light, and I hold on to that line as protection and guidance. I felt really seen that day. Isn't that what we want? To be seen, to be witnessed as people, whether artists or not," she added.

"Koi to hume dekhe. Koi to hume kahe ki hum achche hain. Koi to pyaar kare [At least someone should notice us. Someone should say that we are good. Someone should love us]," she said, adding, "This is why I want to be a mother so bad."

Laughing, she added that she wants to have a son and a daughter. "I need to have a daughter for sure. It is my biggest dream to have a daughter - a little me, who looks and acts like me, but I need to have a son, too," she added.

Jasmine Sandlas is credited for songs, including Shararat, Jaiye Sanjna, Aari Aari, Vaari Jaavan, and Main Aur Tu, from Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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