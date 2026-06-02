Sonakshi Sinha, 39 Today, Shares Her Mother-In-Law's Curly Hair Flaxseed Gel Hack

Sonakshi Sinha is known for keeping her beauty routine simple and practical. As the actress celebrates her 39th birthday today, let us look at one of her favourite hair-care tips. The homemade hack for natural curls was taught to her by her 'saasu maa'. The DIY remedy has since become a popular example of her fuss-free approach to beauty and self-care.

In her YouTube vlog, Sonakshi Sinha explained the process of making flaxseed gel at home. Her mother-in-law also made an appearance and shared the trick with viewers. According to her, the amount of flaxseeds can be adjusted depending on the length and thickness of your hair.

Sonakshi Sinha's DIY Haircare Hack

For a standard batch, she suggested combining one tablespoon of flaxseeds with two cups of water. Start by bringing the water to a boil, then add the flaxseeds. Let the mixture simmer for roughly 20 minutes so it can gradually thicken.

Sonakshi noted that when foam starts forming on top, it means the gel is almost at the right consistency. As soon as the mixture develops a light gel-like texture, strain it immediately to prevent it from becoming too thick. Once strained, allow the gel to cool completely before using it.

Sonakshi Sinha applies the cooled flaxseed gel to her hair before dividing it into several small braids. She leaves the braids in overnight and unravels them the next morning, giving her soft, textured curls without the use of heat-styling tools.

Sonakshi Sinha's Unique Makeup Brush Technique

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha shared her unique blush technique for achieving a nice, rosy glow. “A lot of people get bothered that I don't wear blush. So today, for them, I think I'll wear some. But my style of applying blush isn't conventional," she said.

Gesturing toward her cheeks, the actress added, “You all put it here, but I put it here,” before taking some blush on a brush and sweeping it evenly across her nose. Sonakshi said the method gives her a “nice, rosy glow.” Read the full story here.

Sonakshi Sinha's beauty tips continue to resonate with those who prefer fuss-free self-care routines.

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