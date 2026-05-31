From 76 Kg To 56 Kg: Fitness Coach Shares How She Lost 20 Kg With Low-Impact, High-Intensity Exercises

Weight loss is often associated with intense gym sessions, exhausting cardio routines, and high-impact workouts. But did you know that sustainable results can come from finding exercises that are effective and easy on the body?

Low-impact high-intensity workouts have gained popularity for helping people burn calories, improve endurance, and build strength without putting excessive stress on the joints. One fat loss coach experienced these benefits firsthand and lost 20 kg, going from 76 kg to 56 kg through a structured routine focused on low-impact yet challenging exercises.

In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote, "If you're overweight and trying to lose fat, your workouts shouldn't destroy your knees to prove they're 'effective'. Stop jumping into high-impact routines that leave your joints hurting and your motivation gone. Instead → start with a structured low-impact, high-intensity program that burns fat without punishing your knees & joints. Train smarter. Protect your body. Stay consistent. That's how real transformation happens."

1. Standing Jacks

Low-impact standing jacks are a joint-friendly way to elevate your heart rate and burn calories. By keeping one foot planted, you reduce impact while still engaging your entire body. The fat-loss coach recommends performing 20 repetitions with controlled motion.

2. Standing High Knees

Drive your knees up to your chest while keeping one foot on the ground. The exercise intensely engages your core and increases your heart rate. You can also use an Online Calorie Burn Calculator to estimate exactly how many calories you burn based on your weight and pace. Perform 20 repetitions of the movement at a consistent pace.

3. Pulse Squats

The bodyweight exercise engages your quads, glutes, and core while keeping your joints safe. By eliminating the full standing and resetting motion of a standard squat, you keep constant tension on the muscles. It helps build lean muscle and boost your metabolic rate. Complete 15 reps for the required result.

4. Wall Climber

Doing 30 repetitions engages your shoulders, chest, and core while keeping your feet planted. It minimises stress on your knees and joints while raising your heart rate, creating a cardiovascular effect that helps burn calories

The fat loss coach recommends repeating this circuit four times.

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