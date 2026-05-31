Krishna Shroff Says Brother Tiger Is "Extremely Disciplined" About Fitness: 'Smells Cake, Won't Take A Bite'

Apart from his acting skills, Tiger Shroff is known for his unwavering dedication to fitness. The 36-year-old star is quite disciplined when it comes to diet and exercise. Why not? From Singham Again to War 2 and Baaghi 4, he performs his stunts and martial arts moves seamlessly, and it would not have been possible had he not been focused on fitness.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Krishna Shroff spilt the beans on his diet and workout routines. She shared how extremely disciplined her brother is and that he does not indulge in midnight munching.

Krishna Shroff On Brother Tiger's Dedication To Fitness

During the interview, she was asked if there was anything that she and Tiger indulged in, especially to satiate midnight cravings. The entrepreneur revealed, "He does not cook. He doesn't even know how to make eggs. Really, guys? He's probably going to kill me for saying this, but he doesn't even know how to make eggs."

Praising Tiger's dedication to fitness, she further noted, "He's extremely disciplined. You know, for him, once he's asleep at the same time every night, he's not waking up to eat anything or munch on anything. I always say there's a spectrum. There is super disciplined, and then there's normal. So, he's on the former side: extreme discipline, and I'm in the middle."

However, unlike her brother, she sometimes enjoys a slice of pizza, but later, she works extra hard in the gym to burn the calories. "He [Tiger] is like, on his birthday, he'll smell birthday cake. He won't even take a bite. I think that's a little psychotic, honestly," she joked.

Tiger Shroff's Workout Routine

Previously speaking to Esquire India, Tiger Shroff revealed that physical movement is not merely for aesthetics, but also therapy for him.

"It's my meditation, the way I channel myself. No matter what state of mind I'm in, the moment I do some sort of physical activity, I become aligned with myself," he told the publication.

He starts his mornings with a 45-minute cardio routine on a stepmill or treadmill, followed by kickboxing or dancing. He further shared that he does not take time off.

"I know that's the opposite of what a lot of health experts say, but I get my seven to eight hours of sleep at night, and I'm good to go," he added.

But he does not neglect recovery. "Just because I don't take days off from training doesn't mean I take days off from recovery," the actor added.

Tiger And Krishna Shroff On Workfront

Tiger Shroff's upcoming projects include Lag Jaa Gale and Rambo. He was last seen in Baaghi 4, an action-thriller film.

Krishna Shroff, on the other hand, is making her name as a reality TV star. She has featured in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, and The 50.

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