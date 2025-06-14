Disha Patani Makes A Case For Summertime Florals In A Pink Maxi Birthday Dress

Disha Patani celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 13, 2025 along with her BFFs Mouni Roy and Krishna Shroff by heading out for a brunch to Mizu in Mumbai. Disha is known for her exquisite style statements, be it her little black dresses or pretty-like-a-belle gowns. But her street-style wardrobe is equally impressive. No wonder the Welcome to the Jungle actress was dressed to the nines for her big day.

Disha Patani slipped into a noodle-strap maxi dress for her birthday brunch. The double straps of the slinky silhouette cascaded in length, forming a deep-scooped neckline. The decollatage revealing neckline added a hint of oomph to Disha's look that she carried off effortlessly.

Dominated by floral elements in vibrant hues of pink, the ensemble screamed feminine chic from a mile and a half away. The not-so-fitted number plunged into a floor-skimming length while the asymmetrical hem became its X-factor. Disha teamed the outfit with a matching Scandinavian scarf, wrapped around her neck, sprinkling some on trend magic on the contemporary outfit.

For accessories, Disha Patani kept it simple in a delicate gold multi-layered necklace and a couple of statement rings. She skipped wearing any bracelets and earrings, keeping up with the understated vibe of the look. The ornamentation offered some contrast to the all-pink dress and suited the overall aesthetics.

In terms of glam picks, Disha Patani allowed her glass skin to steal the spotlight. Her strict skincare regimen takes the credit for her radiance. The birthday girl went with a dewy base and dabbed the right amount of blush and highlighter on the high points of her cheeks.

A bold cherry-tinted lipstick added all the colour to her pretty face. Going with a classic winged eyeliner, minus any kohl, once again proved Disha Patani's love for minimal glam. Mascara-coated fluttery lashes and well-groomed eyebrows sealed her makeup game. For the final touch, the 33-year-old actress left her luscious brunette tresses open as they framed her face like a true wonder.

Disha Patani's sartorial birthday flair can give other actresses a run for their money.

