Malaysia Is Offering A Permanent Residency For Less Than Rs 11,000 But There's A Catch

From the impressive Batu caves in Selangor to soaring skyscrapers of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is a place that makes travellers want to extend their stay. And if you want to make Malaysia your home, the country is offering permanent residency, and Indians can apply too.

What Is Malaysia's Permanent Residency?

Malaysia's PR or permanent residency allows an individual to live, work, and study in the country. While it may not give all the rights that come with a Malaysian citizenship, including the right to vote but it allows freedom compared to temporary visa holders.

However, PR holders have access to healthcare, education, and business opportunities, the same as the locals.

Who Can Apply?

Malaysia does offer a PR, but it's not for everyone. It is granted through a very selective system, which includes the following categories:

You can apply if you are a Skilled professional who has worked in Malaysia for at least 5 years under a valid employment pass or have a recommendation from a relevant Malaysian authority.

Foreigners, including Indians, can make a significant financial investment that typically requires placing USD 2 million (Rs 17,46,11,946 approximately) in a fixed deposit with a Malaysian bank for at least 5 years.

People who have an expertise in areas such as science, technology, medicine, or the arts.

Indians who are married to Malaysian citizens can apply after 5 years of continuous residence in Malaysia.

Malaysia My Second Home or MM2H programme is another way to live in Malaysia. However, this is not a direct PR but a pathway to it, which allows you to stay in the country for 10 years for those who meet the financial requirements.

How To Apply

The Immigration Department of Malaysia handles the application process of Malaysian PR. Here's what you need to submit:

Completed PR application form

Valid passport and visa copies

Proof of employment or investment, or a marriage certificate

Recommendation letters from relevant ministries

Proof of financial means

Keep these documents ready to apply, and here is the step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Step 1: Determine your eligibility and check if you qualify.

Step 2: Gather all the required documents to apply.

Step 3: Obtain recommendations, which may include an endorsement from the relevant Malaysian ministry for professionals or proof of contributions.

Step 4: Submit your application at the Immigration Department of Malaysia headquarters in Putrajaya or through the state Immigration Office. You will have to pay the processing fee of Malaysian Ringgit (RM) 500 or Rs 10,406 approximately.

Step 5: The Immigration Committee will review your application and wait for approval.

Step 6: Wait for approval, which may take 2-5 years, depending on your application.

Step 7: Once your application is approved, you will have to pay the PR entry fee of RM 1,500 (Rs 31,219 approx.). You may have to pay additional charges for dependents.

Step 8: Once your PR is finalised, you will receive your Blue Identification Card (MyPR card), which confirms your status as a Permanent Resident of Malaysia.

*The prices of the application may differ due to change in the conversion price. Also, keep yourself updated with the PR rules.

