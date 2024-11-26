Like Dua Lipa, Make Malaysia's Colourful Batu Caves The Backdrop Of Your Next Trip

Dua Lipa was indeed busy sending the Malaysian crowd into euphoria at the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism tour (November 23-24). But did her hectic schedule stop the singer from wearing the traveller's hat? Absolutely not. On Monday, the Levitating star shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram, documenting her travel experience in Kuala Lumpur. Dua paid a visit to the famous Batu Caves in Gombak, Selangor. She posed against the colourful background of the Hindu shrine featuring gopurams and other intricate decors. Monkeys also appeared in the album. In one of the snaps, the huge colossal statue of Lord Murugan caught our attention and so was the set of vibrantly-hued stairs — an iconic tourist hotspot in the place. The post also came infused with sneak peeks of Dua's concert. “Thank you KL!!! 2 very sweaty nights in your city!!!” read the side note.

All About Batu Caves

Batu Caves is a significant cultural and religious site in Malaysia visited by lakhs of tourists every year. This iconic limestone hill comprises a series of caves and cave temples. The most prominent one is the Temple Cave, housing shrines dedicated to Lord Murugan. Presenting a towering feature at the entrance is a striking golden statue of Lord Murugan as seen in Dua Lipa's post.

Batu Caves plays a central role during the annual Thaipusam festival, attracting millions of devotees and tourists from around the world. Beyond its religious importance, Batu Caves is a geological wonder, with its formations believed to be over 400 million years old.

There are 272 colourful steps in the shades of pink, yellow, blue and green that you have to climb to reach the main cave. The picturesque views from the top, laced with lush greenery, however, are worth it.

The Ramayana Cave here is renowned for its psychedelic dioramas. Cave Villa, sitting at the foot of the hill takes you through a water garden on a raised walkway and a koi pond. You can also visit the Dark Cave located at the 204th step, stretching over 2 km.

How To Reach

You can board the Komuter train to reach Batu Caves station and take a 5-minute stroll to the destination. Otherwise, take the U6 bus from the Titiwangsa Bus Terminal.

Apart from the Lord Murugan idol, there are four other temples featuring stunning statues that you can visit in Malaysia. Take a look:

1. Sam Poh Tong Cave Temple

The Sam Poh Tong Cave Temple is made of three Chinese limestone cave temples. The three temples are — Nam Thean Tong, Ling Sen Tong and Sam Poh Tong. The Sam Poh Tong Cave Temple is Ipoh's primary and oldest cave temple offering breathtaking vistas of the city. A reclining Buddha statue is one of the key highlights of the place.

2. Ling Sen Tong Temple

The Ling Sen Tong Temple welcomed tourists with ample statues of different deities and characters from Chinese mythology and folklore. The temple provides a combination of Buddhist and Taoist culture. There are also several worship altars.

3. Kek Lok Si Temple

This temple houses the famous Guan Yin Statue. Dedicated to the Goddess of Mercy, this statue embodies compassion and serenity. The serene temple grounds are worth admiring.

4. Thean Hou Temple

This temple is also dedicated to the Chinese Goddess of Mercy Kwan Yin who is worshipped for compassion. Part of the Thean Hou Temple, known for its stunning six-tiered architecture and panoramic views of the city

