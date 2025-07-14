Why Indians Are Picking Monsoon As Peak Travel Season, From Goa To Udaipur

Whenever we travel, we generally want the weather to be pleasant and sunny. In fact, whenever it rains, we think it is the worst thing that can happen to our vacation plans. But what if we told you that Indians are actually stepping out in the rain intentionally?

Yes, in fact, monsoon, once the most loathed weather to travel in, as it would spill water all over plans (quite literally), is now becoming the new cool time of the year to travel.

Data Also Agrees

Data also shows the rise in monsoon travel. According to data from Thomas Cook (India), monsoon getaways are rapidly gaining traction among young Indian travellers - Gen Z, millennials, working professionals, couples, multigenerational families, and a new emerging group known as "frolleagues" (friends who are also colleagues).

Cleartrip's PeekABoo travel tracker highlights a significant 46% increase in monsoon trip bookings this year, with Tier I cities driving the surge and accounting for a remarkable 78% of total travellers.

Most of these adventurers are between 24 and 30 years old, opting for refreshing three-day escapes, what they've dubbed "70-hour monsoon breaks" as an antidote to the typical 70-hour work week (sorry, Narayana Murthy).

Monsoon breathes life into landscapes. Photo: Unsplash

Despite the growing interest, hotel rates have remained relatively stable with only a slight 3% rise, while airfares have climbed by 13% - still keeping travel within reach for many.

PeekABoo also notes a preference for short hotel stays (averaging two nights), while flight bookings suggest longer holidays around seven days. Interestingly, spontaneity is trending - with last-minute bookings up 14% - but so is early planning, which rose by 10%.

In short, monsoon travel is peaking in India.

But Why?

"Yeh mausam ka jaadu hai mitwa (It's the magic of the weather)," is an iconic song from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and clearly, the rise of monsoon travel is also about the weather (the vibes), above anything else.

Let's have a look at some reasons:

Natural beauty and waterfalls

Monsoon breathes life into landscapes, turning them into vibrant green paradises. For example, Coorg is famously called the "Scotland of India" because of its mist-covered hills and lush coffee plantations that come alive during the rains.

Waterfalls like Abbey Falls, Irupu Falls, Chelavara Falls, and Barapole River in Coorg are at their most spectacular, attracting nature lovers and photographers who want to witness the roaring cascades and verdant surroundings. Similarly, places like Cherrapunji and Mawsynram in Meghalaya become mesmerising with their dramatic waterfalls and living root bridges during the monsoon.

Adventure and trekking

The monsoon season offers thrilling activities such as white-water rafting on Barapole River in Coorg, trekking through the Brahmagiri range, and exploring misty trails in hill stations like Kodaikanal and Lonavala. The rains add an element of excitement, thrill and freshness to these adventures, attracting young travellers and adventure seekers.

Cultural and festive experiences

Some regions celebrate monsoon-related festivals and offer rich cultural experiences.

Cost-effective travel

Many hotels and resorts in monsoon hotspots offer attractive discounts and packages, especially because traditionally people avoid travelling during these seasons (the off-season), making it an affordable time to even stay at luxury resorts for leisure trips.

Peaceful and less crowded

Destinations like Goa and Udaipur see fewer tourists during the monsoon, allowing visitors to enjoy serene beaches, lake views, and heritage sites without the usual crowds.

Many hotels and resorts in monsoon hotspots offer attractive discounts. Photo: Unsplash

Monsoon enhances the charm of places like Udaipur's Monsoon Palace and boat rides on Lake Pichola with the cool, refreshing weather.

Unique experiences

Monsoon brings out a different side of destinations. Waterfalls are at their peak, lakes brim with water, and cultural festivals related to the rains are celebrated in many regions. The allure of this is now understood by many, thanks to the rise in promotion on social media.

The tea-garden belt of India, from North Bengal to Assam, is also at its greenest best in monsoon. A drive down tea-garden-flanked roads, or a cup of steaming hot tea in one of the many tea estates in the area make for a stunning escape.

Short getaways

Many travellers, especially Gen Z and millennials, are opting for short, frequent breaks -- "mini-cations" or "micro-breaks" -- to enjoy the monsoon ambience (it's all for the vibes), often just for a weekend.

In A Nutshell

Monsoon is no longer the time to cancel travel plans -- it's the season to make new ones. What was once considered an inconvenience is now nature, culture, and spontaneous adventure. So, pack your raincoat, playlist, and chai flask, because it seems the best time to travel in India might just be when the clouds burst open.