Middle-Aged Chandigarh Woman Rides Solo To Ladakh On Scooty, Internet Calls Her An Inspiration

Ladakh is a place where most travellers go on heavy-duty motorcycles and adventure bikes, but one woman's trip on an old scooty has grabbed eyeballs on the internet.

The video, shared on Instagram by user delhiitekishore, shows a woman from Chandigarh riding her Honda Activa through some of the toughest Himalayan terrains in India.

The encounter began with casual curiosity. The blogger, surprised to see a middle-aged woman travelling alone in the high-altitude terrains of the Himalayas, warmly introduces her to the audience. In the post, the travel blogger can be seen speaking to the woman, who had already covered Manali, Sarchu, Pang, and Shinghudu - routes often considered extremely challenging even for seasoned bikers.

When asked about where she is headed next, she shared, "Now I am going to Srinagar. Then, Jammu and them home to Chandigarh." What makes her adventure even more inspiring is that she is travelling alone, with the full support of her husband and son.

This, however, was not her first solo ride. She had earlier travelled to Hemkund Sahib and Badrinath in Uttarakhand - two equally demanding and spiritual destinations - on the very same Activa.

Her confidence and determination left the blogger impressed. He told her, "Auntie, you are an inspiration for us. We thought only youngsters like us ride on this."

The video has since gone viral, with many social media users applauding her courage and breaking stereotypes.

One user praised the female rider, "Aunty ji, full on rocking." Another Instagram user wrote, "So happy to see an Indian mom explore and see the world on her own! They deserve this."

Her story is yet another reminder that adventure knows no age, gender, or machine.