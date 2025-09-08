Jasmin Bhasin On Finding Joy In Travelling Alone: "Solo Travel Is My Treat To Myself"

For many, travelling means spending quality time with loved ones, while others prefer the thrill of exploring alone. TV actor Jasmin Bhasin is one of those who truly enjoys solo travelling. For her, the joy lies in self-discovery and creating experiences on her own terms.

In a conversation with Curly Tales, Jasmin shared, “I love solo travel. When I started doing my solo trips, I realised, ‘Oh my god, this is a time when I'm 101% doing only the things I want, and it's a kind of treat to myself.'”

Being on her own allows Jasmin to plan trips around activities that genuinely excite her - whether it's meeting new people, learning something interesting, or immersing herself in unfamiliar cultures. She believes that travelling solo gives her the freedom to slow down, reflect, and truly live in the moment, something that often gets lost in group trips.

Jasmin, who is dating Aly Goni, also addressed questions about travelling alone despite being in a relationship. “I get this a lot, a lot of our friends are like, ‘You go solo and he doesn't mind?' and I go, no, he knows the kind of person I am and I was always like this. It's not like I became like this because I was suffocated or wanted breaks. I was always this person, and he accepts it. That space is very important.”

Her love for travel goes beyond escaping the hustle and bustle of life. For Jasmin, solo trips are a way to celebrate independence, curiosity, and self-growth. She finds joy in embracing new experiences fearlessly, proving that travelling alone can be as fulfilling as travelling with company, if not more.

So, are you inspired enough to plan your first solo trip?