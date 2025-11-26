Jasmine Bhasin Uses This 3-Ingredient DIY Mask For A "Fresh, Natural Glow"

Jasmin Bhasin's glowing skin has always been a topic of discussion among her fans. While she does have a stunning complexion, the actress recently shared a simple yet effective DIY hack for achieving an even skin tone and reducing pigmentation.

With an array of skincare products available in the market, Jasmin prefers tapping into kitchen-friendly ingredients to address her skin concerns. In a video shared on Instagram, she revealed a simple yet effective home remedy that helps keep her skin looking radiant.

Jamine Bhasin's Beetroot Face Pack

Jasmin starts by extracting beetroot juice in a bowl. The next step is to add a spoonful each of rice flour and curd to the mixture. Mix it well to give it a paste-like consistency. The actress further reveals that she is heading out for dinner tonight, for which she wants her skin to have some extra glow.

Then, Jasmin applies the mask all over her face and neck. She recommends keeping it on for "another 10-20 minutes" until it dries down completely. Once done, gently wash it off using a wet sponge. The result is even skin texture and reduced pigmentation.

Benefits Of These Ingredients

If you want to try Jasmin Bhasin's DIY face pack, here are the benefits of the ingredients used in her skincare routine:

1. Beetroot

Beetroot benefits the skin by boosting radiance, hydrating the skin, fighting acne and inflammation, and reducing the appearance of wrinkles and dark circles. According to Healthline, its high antioxidant content helps protect against sun damage and promotes a more even complexion by supporting collagen production and improving blood circulation.

2. Rice flour

Rice flour gently exfoliates dead skin cells, absorbs excess oil for a matte finish and brightens the complexion. It also has anti-ageing properties, helps soothe irritation and can protect against sun damage due to its antioxidant content.

3. Curd

Using yoghurt as a face mask can improve your skin's brightness and elasticity. It can benefit the skin by exfoliating due to its lactic acid content, a type of AHA. Curd also helps with acne, moisturises the skin, and reduces inflammation. Other benefits include tightening pores, potentially reducing the appearance of fine lines and dark circles, and balancing the skin's pH.

