Kriti Sanon Stuns In A Rs 2.8 Lakh Lehenga At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Sangeet

Wedding bells are in the air for Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon. She is all set to marry her longtime partner, singer Stebin Ben, in Udaipur on January 11. The couple kick-started their wedding festivities with a sangeet ceremony on January 9. While the bride-to-be looked ethereal in a colourful, gold-embroidered lehenga, Kriti once again dominated the fashion charts with her ethnic sartorial prowess.

Kriti Sanon In A Rs 2.8 Lakh Lehenga For Nupur Sanon's Sangeet Ceremony

For the occasion, Kriti Sanon placed her trust in a gorgeous Abhinav Mishra ensemble that screamed elegance from miles away. Her Roshanara lehenga set featured a kurti-style blouse accented with spaghetti straps that cascaded in length, forming a deep-scooped V-neckline. The figure-hugging silhouette was adorned with delicate embroidery in vibrant shades of blue and pink.

Adding to the X-factor were the shell-shaped tassels at the hem of the peplum top. Intricate mirror work, zari embroidery and lurex thread contributed to the outfit's understated shimmer, delivering just the right amount of festive touch. Kriti paired the mesmerising top with a matching voluminous skirt, embellished with similar detailing. The floor-grazing number drew dramatic flair from its structured pleats and ruffles.

Kriti's lehenga undoubtedly made all the right statements, seamlessly weaving grace with regal grandeur. The price? A whopping Rs 285,000, as per the official website.

Kriti Sanon's Look At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Sangeet

When it came to accessories, the Tere Ishk Mein actress made all the right jewellery picks. She donned a Kundan choker necklace adorned with pearls and gemstones. The 35-year-old completed her look with a matching pair of earrings, pink-hued bangles on both hands, and chunky bracelets.

For makeup, Kriti Sanon complemented her natural radiance with matte-based beauty strokes. Blushed cheeks with a touch of highlighter enhanced her glow. Meanwhile, smoky eyes paired with mascara-coated lashes, a classic eyeliner flick and wispy lashes elevated her overall charm. For the lips, the actress opted for a pastel-hued pink shade, perfectly tying her look together.

To round off her glam, Kriti Sanon styled her hair in a half-tied fashion, with soft, wavy strands framing her face.

