Alaya F Sets Fashion Goals For 2026 In A Rs 2.5 Lakh Silk Saree

For Gen Zs (and millennials), Alaya F is a true fashion icon. From comfortable, breezy casual attire to cocktail nights and wedding-ready looks, the Sirkanth actor always slays on Instagram and red carpets.

However, we did not expect her to set fashion goals for 2026 this early into the year. Moreover, she not only stunned in the outfits, but she rang in the New Year in a designer saree worth lakhs.

Decoding Alaya F's Rs 2.5 Lakh Silk Saree

Alaya F shared a few images in a custom silk saree from JJ Valaya's collection. The caption read, "Saal ki shuruat, sari ke saath."

The ensemble featured a midnight blue silk velvet blouse embellished with antique gold metallic embroidery, elevated with sequins, zari, and crystals.

The silk saree came detailed with a subtle print, antique gold metallic embroidery, and crystal embellishments. Complimenting the embroidery were sequins and zari work. The border of the drape was adorned with sequin embroidery and featured a scalloped edge, adding a refined texture to the outfit.

The cost of the ensemble mentioned on the website is Rs 2,55,000.

Alaya F's Jewellery Picks And Makeup

The ensemble itself was regal, but the Freddy actor took it up a notch with her jewellery picks and makeup. She draped the saree in a traditional style with pleats falling over her shoulder. At the waist, she tied a belt, flaunting a snatched silhouette.

For jewellery, Alaya allowed the outfit to take the centre stage but made sure her statement earrings caught the limelight. For makeup, the actor went with a soft glam look. She opted for a hint of smoky eyeshadow just around the outer crease and sealed the look with mascara and tightly lined her eyes with kohl.

She applied pink blush on her cheeks and painted her lips in nude pink. A small bindi and highlighter on the high points of her face elevated her appearance.

It's an effortless look that you can bookmark for the next wedding invite.

