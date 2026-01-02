New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Swearing-In Look Has An Indian Connection

Zohran Mamdani made history on New Year's Day as he took oath as the new mayor of New York City. The Indian-origin Democrat was sworn in at a rare and striking location – a decommissioned subway station near City Hall in Manhattan. The underground setting, tiled arches and soft lights gave the ceremony an intimate, almost cinematic feel.

With close family members and a small group of reporters present, the moment felt personal rather than performative. Zohran became the first Muslim mayor of America's biggest city, placing his hand on the Quran as he took the oath.

For the occasion, Zohran Mamdani kept things classic but thoughtful. He wore a black suit from SuitSupply. The jacket sat close to the shoulders and fell neatly over straight-cut trousers. Underneath, he chose a crisp white shirt, buttoned all the way up.

The Indian Connection

What truly stood out, though, was his tie. A handwoven silk masterpiece featuring a jacquard motif from Assam, Northeast India, crafted by 26-year-old New Delhi–based designer Kartik Kumra under his label, Kartik Research.

The tie featured a subtle herringbone texture and delicate gold embroidery. The small four-petal floral motifs were woven in jacquard and added quiet detail without demanding attention.

Kartik Research is redefining contemporary menswear by reintroducing a sense of humanity into design. Every detail, the loomwork, the embroidery, the weave, echoes that philosophy. This tie embodies the timeless craftsmanship that runs through a collection deeply inspired by the artisanal textile traditions of Kumra's homeland.

The politician's grooming matched the mood of the event. His hair was neatly side-parted with a soft taper on the sides. It looked natural and controlled – the kind of hairstyle that works just as well on a campaign trail as it does at City Hall. His beard was closely trimmed and evenly shaped, with a defined moustache and clean edges along the jaw. The overall effect was formal without feeling stiff.

Rama Duwaji, The First Lady Of NYC

Standing beside him was his wife, artist Rama Duwaji, who brought a very different but equally confident fashion energy. She wore a vintage Balenciaga wool coat borrowed from Albright Fashion Library. The coat featured an asymmetrical cut and a structured funnel neck. Instead of traditional trousers, Rama paired the coat with wide-leg black shorts from The Frankie Shop. On her feet were pointy-toed black boots from Miista.

Rama Duwaji's accessories did a lot of the talking. She leaned into bold gold jewellery by wearing sculptural vintage earrings from New York Vintage that caught the light with every turn of her head. The first lady of New York City stacked gold bracelets on her wrist.

Her beauty look stayed clean and intentional. Her hair was styled in a short, softly layered cut with blunt bangs that sat just above the brows. Makeup was minimal but sharp – natural skin, defined brows, a soft wash of colour on the eyes. A muted red lip that added just enough drama for the midnight ceremony.

Together, Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji struck a balance between tradition and individuality. Their looks felt considered, personal and right for the moment.