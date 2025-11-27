Alaya F Opens Up About Her SIBO Battle, 'For Three Months, I Had A Mystery Illness'

Alaya F is known for her energetic posts and fitness updates on Instagram, but in her latest video, she chose to share something more personal. Instead of sharing her usual progress photos from the second round of the 75 Hard challenge, Alaya spoke candidly about her SIBO diagnosis. It is a condition that causes ongoing bloating, fatigue and digestive issues.

“It's day 74 of my second 75 Hard of the year. I am at the finish line. But today, instead of showing you guys progress photos, I actually have a personal story to tell you,” she said in the video.

Alaya F revealed that for almost three months, she had been battling a mystery illness that doctors struggled to diagnose. Eventually, she learned she had a severe case of SIBO. The star described how it affected her workouts and overall progress during the challenge. “For most of this 75 Hard, my stomach has actually looked bloated. Let me tell you why,” Alaya said, explaining the impact of the illness.

The actress also shared how this experience changed her approach to fitness. “Last time, my workouts were about pushing myself to my limits. This time, it was just about showing up and getting the bare minimum done. Last time, I kept adding more habits, more structure, more intensity. But this time, it was just about completing exactly what was required and letting that be enough,” Alaya F said.

Despite the setbacks, Alaya found a silver lining. She realised that discipline is not just about pushing harder or looking perfect, but about showing up consistently, even when it's hard. “It is truly life-changing to feel proud when nothing looks great. That true discipline is never about intensity. It is always about consistency,” she added.

In her caption, Alaya F wrote, “I was hesitant to put this out, but I think it's important to because it taught me a lot. So here it is, from my heart to you.”

What Is SIBO

According to Cleveland Clinic, SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth) occurs when there is an imbalance in the microorganisms in your gut that support healthy digestion. If too many bacteria – or the wrong type – grow in your small intestine, it can cause uncomfortable symptoms like gas and diarrhoea. It can also affect your body's ability to digest and absorb nutrients from food properly.

Common signs of SIBO include abdominal pain, abdominal bloating, nausea, indigestion, gas, diarrhoea, constipation, unintentional weight loss and fatigue.