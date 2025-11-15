Alaya F Shows How To Be A Stunning Bridesmaid In A Rs 85,000 Sage-Green Drape

Alaya F is the Gen Z style icon that all the fashionistas look up to. Her personal equation with fashion is a seamless blend of chic, glamorous, and effortless style.

The Srikanth actor is currently fulfilling her bridesmaid duties as her friends Soumya Thapliyal and Parth have tied the knot. Amid all the responsibilities, she did not forget to bring her A-game to the festivities.

Alaya F In A Rs 85,000 Sage-Gree Saree

To make a statement at her friend's wedding, Alaya F opted for Shloka Khialani's sage-green drape. The ensemble featured a layered skirt with attached pre-draped and pre-stitched pallu boasting a floral border, complemented by sage green materials and silver glass beads.

The saree is priced at Rs 85,000. Accentuating the look was a matching embellished blouse with sheer sleeves, sweetheart neckline, and a tie-back. The georgette-net outfit impeccably blended with the floral decor at the wedding.

Alay F's Jewellery And Makeup

While the outfit would not have lost its charm without the jewellery, the studded pieces helped the actor take the glamour quotient up a notch. She went for a polki choker, a couple of sleek rings, and studded floral earrings.

Her makeup was in tones of pink, and she opted for a soft-glam look while ditching eyeliner. For the updo, the actor tied half a bun and allowed the curled bangs to frame her face.

Alaya F's look was effortless. If you have a wedding coming up, the actor has just served the perfect look to inspire your next glamorous statement.

Also Read | Tabu Commands Attention In Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Regal Take On A Thousand And One Nights