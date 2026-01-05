What Is The 2020 Delhi Riots Case

A communal clash broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, during widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The riots, one of the deadliest in the national capital in decades, stretched on for days, leaving more than 50 people, mostly Muslims, dead and over 700 injured.

Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) anti-terror law and provisions of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the 2020 riots.

The Delhi Police has opposed their bail pleas, saying the riots were not spontaneous but an "orchestrated, pre-planned and well-designed" attack on India's sovereignty.

Authorities acted promptly, vigilantly, and effectively without any fear or favour and in a professional manner to control the law and order situation in the affected areas and to save life and property during the riots, the police claimed.

In November last year, they had told the high court that they had registered 757 FIRs in connection with the riots and that investigation was pending in 273 cases and trial was pending in 250.