Inside Michael Schumacher's Rs 90 Crore Luxury Villa In Switzerland

The death of a Wisconsin-based author who shared the same name as Formula One legend Michael Schumacher recently caused widespread online confusion. As the seven-time world champion once again found himself in the news, attention has turned to his long-time Swiss base, Villa La Reserve, the secluded estate that became both his family home and the centre of his private recovery.

A Secluded Lakeside Sanctuary In Gland

Villa La Reserve is a vast, custom-built estate located in Gland, near Nyon in the French-speaking canton of Vaud. Set on the shores of Lake Geneva and spanning more than 15 acres, the four-storey complex was completed in 2007 and offers uninterrupted views of the Swiss Alps.

Dense woodland and specially constructed fencing keep the property hidden from public view, giving the family a level of privacy rarely possible for one of the most famous sportsmen in the world.

Architecture Of The Villa

From the outside, the villa appears as a grand, stone-built residence with sloping tiled roofs, arched windows, and multiple terraces cascading down the hillside. Its elevated position allows the main residence to look directly across Lake Geneva, while landscaped gardens step down towards the water.

Images reveal that Villa La Reserve is not a single structure but a compound made up of three separate buildings.

The principal residence, which directly overlooks the lake, served as the family home for Michael, his wife Corinna, and their children Mick and Gina-Maria. This building also houses the swimming pool and main living quarters.

The second structure is a dedicated guesthouse, providing accommodation for visitors while keeping the main residence undisturbed.

The third building functioned as Schumacher's personal workspace. Inside were books, scale models, and a ten-cylinder Ferrari car, believed to be one of the machines from his championship years.

In 2021, the German celebrity magazine Bunte reported that Michael Schumacher's wife, Corinna, put the estate on the market with an asking price of 58.7 million Euros.

Other reports from 2024 still reference the Gland mansion as a roughly 50-60 million euro asset, though the exact sale outcome and any updated valuations have not been made public.

Meanwhile, according to House Of Celebs in 2025, Michael Schumacher's Gland home was valued at around $9.8 million (nearly Rs 90 crore).

The Villa As A Centre For Rehabilitation

Following his skiing accident in December 2013, Schumacher was first treated at Grenoble University Hospital in France. Within months, and after extensive modifications, he was transferred to Villa La Reserve so that he could continue his medical care at home. Since 2014, the estate has reportedly operated as a private medical retreat, with facilities adapted to meet his long-term needs.

Although Villa La Reserve once stood at the heart of the Schumacher family's life in Switzerland, reports indicate that it is no longer their primary residence.

Corinna Schumacher later purchased a property in Mallorca, Spain, and the family is believed to have been living there in recent years.

