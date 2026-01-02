Soha Ali Khan Welcomed New Year With Family At Udaipur's Luxury Stay Where A Villa Costs Rs 1.5 Lakh A Night

After an intimate Christmas celebration, Soha Ali Khan jetted off to the Land of Maharajas aka Rajasthan, to ring in the New Year with warmth and joy. The actress, accompanied by her husband-actor Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya, chose to spend quality time in nature at the luxurious wilderness resort Chunda Shikar Odui, located just a few minutes from Udaipur.

A day ago, Soha dropped a video on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her forest escapade. From relishing authentic local dishes to exploring the jungle and engaging in fun activities, she and her loved ones appeared to have the time of their lives.

Her side note read, “Three days in the forests of Chunda Shikar Oudi (a mere 20-minute drive from Udaipur airport) — where time slowed, meals were delicious, mornings were for birdsong, and the jungle gently revealed itself. We were lucky enough to spot a leopard, but luck aside, what stayed with us was the warmth of the people, the care we were wrapped in, and the reminder that the forest isn't something to visit — it's something to protect. The perfect end to 2025 - grounded, grateful and quietly hopeful.”

More About Chunda Shikar Odui

Tucked away in an idyllic countryside, Chunda Shikar Odui is encircled by 150 hectares of scenic woodland, overlooking a tranquil lake. Once inside, guests are transported to the bygone Mewar era, where every corner teems with royalty. Inspired by the visionary Th. Ghanshyam Singhji of Thana, the palatial-themed rooms weave exquisite details with contemporary comforts featuring hand-painted walls and ceilings. Adding to the magic is the mesmerising Udaipur skyline to marvel at, away from the bustling city.

Chunda Shikar Odui: Rooms And Prices

Suite: There are a total of 8 spacious suites, covering an area of 900 sq. ft. Accommodating up to 3 people, they offer the perfect retreat for couples, families, or small groups to relax and rejuvenate. Their lake-view bathrooms elevate the stay with indulgent soak tubs.

Price: Rs 70,800/person for 1 Night with breakfast, lunch and dinner

Villa With Pool:

Spanning across 5000 sq. ft, the villa's spacious layout captures your attention the moment you step inside. It houses two bedrooms, including an expansive living room, accommodating up to six guests. The elegant balconies deliver scenic views of the serene lake and majestic hills. Adding to the grandeur is the private swimming pool, where you can soak in the waters while admiring the natural beauty all around.

Price: Rs 153,400/person for 1 Night with breakfast, lunch and dinner

Chunda Shikar Odui: Enchanting Experiences

Wildlife Safari: Wildlife enthusiasts get the opportunity to witness Udaipur's animal kingdom, featuring leopards, porcupines, the Indian rock python, the golden jackal and the star tortoise and the grey langur, among others, in a 4x4 jeep

Bird-Watching: This experience takes you to the serene Menar Lake, surrounded by palash, godal and banyan trees, where you can spot birds like the red-vented Bulbul, Indian peacock and cormorants.

Boating/Fishing: Enjoy a calming boat ride and engage in fishing, catching rare species such as the sawal and the famous Masheer.

Nature Trek: Lace up your boots as this nature trek will welcome you with lush greenery, winding paths and the chirping of birds.

Stargazing: Indulge in a wonderful stargazing experience as you watch the billions of stars lighting up the galaxy through telescopes

Horse Riding: Love horses? Then hop onto these Marwari beasts and glide through the forest, feeling like royalty.

Pottery: Get your hands clayey with an artistic hands-on pottery-making session in the nearby villages.

Village Visit: A guided tour will take you to the quaint hamlets of Udaipur, where you can learn more about the local culture.

