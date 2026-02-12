After Aishwarya Mohanraj's 22 Kg Mounjaro Weight Loss Confession, Soha Ali Khan Says, "Takes Great Courage To Speak Truth"

Content creator and comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj recently made headlines after revealing that she lost 22 kg in six months. Unlike many others, she chose not to keep her method a secret. In a detailed YouTube video, Aishwarya shared that she used Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) for her weight loss. She also made it clear that she did this under proper medical supervision.

Aishwarya decided to speak openly about her journey. Her honesty has now received support from actor Soha Ali Khan.

On Thursday, Soha took to Instagram and posted a video reacting to Aishwarya's revelation. She appreciated the comedian for being upfront about using medication as part of her weight loss process.

“So finally someone said it. They lost a ton of weight not just by eating right or working out, but by taking Mounjaro. And I think it takes great courage to speak the truth,” said the actor.

Soha Ali Khan also pointed out an important message from Aishwarya's video. The comedian had urged people not to seek medical advice from influencers. Instead, she encouraged them to consult doctors before considering such treatments.

“Ozempic and Mounjaro aren't weight loss trends,” noted Soha. “They are serious medical treatments, and they are only meant for certain people.”

The actor shared that losing weight is not always about willpower. Many health factors can affect the process. Hormones, insulin resistance, PCOS, thyroid issues and metabolism all play a role.

“Injections can help, but they are serious, and they have side effects. They need tests and medical supervision,” highlighted the actor. “So instead of asking who is taking it, we should ask ourselves, who really needs it?”

She also revealed that her upcoming podcast episode of All About Her, releasing on Friday, will focus on this topic.

Coming back to Aishwarya Mohanraj's weight loss journey, the content creator lost 1 kg in a week, 4 kg in a month, and a total of 22 kg over six months.



