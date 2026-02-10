Aishwarya Mohanraj Says She Used Mounjaro For 22 Kg Weight Loss: Doctor Explains How It Works And Who Should Avoid It

Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj, in a 15-minute YouTube video, shared her full weight loss story, wherein she talks about using Mounjaro for weight loss. She said, "I've grown up a skinny child", adding that being thin was never a problem because "the world is built for skinny girls." However, things took a turn in her late 20s. Aishwarya weighed 51 kg at the start of 2021. Soon after her relationship and marriage, she gained weight. By the time she got married, she was 64 kg, and within six months, she reached 72-74 kg.

In the video, Aishwarya revealed that her weight gain was not just due to lifestyle changes, but PCOD (polycystic ovary disorder) and hypothyroidism. Both of these conditions run in her family and contributed to her weight gain and also made weight loss difficult. She also took medications, including birth control pills and later metformin, since her PCOD was linked to insulin resistance.

She also shared that she tried multiple cosmetic procedures, including CoolSculpting, HIFU, RF, Morpheus, and Dermage. She also worked out daily, cut junk food, increased protein intake, and walked 10,000 steps every day, even on rest days. However, she was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis which forced to stop her physical activity. It was then, she decided to take Mounjaro.

She said, "That month, I lost 4 kilograms. I took this drug every week for 6 months. In these 6 months, my weight reduced from 74 kilograms to 52 kilograms. It's rapid. It's mad. It's crazy and insane." Speaking of the side effects, she added, "The first month, I had intense nausea... I lost a lot of hair... I would be remiss if I did not mention how expensive this drug is. It truly is. It costs Rs. 4,000 per shot. So you can do the math."

Mounjaro, a diabetes and weight-loss drug, was launched in India in March 2025. It is the brand name for tirzepatide, which is a prescription drug primarily used for type-2 diabetes. However, it is also widely used for its weight loss benefits.

How Does Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) Work?

This drug mimics two important hormones in the body, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP). These hormones are released after eating which helps to regulate blood sugar and appetite. When you take Mounjaro, the impact of these hormones are amplified by binding to and activating their specific receptors throughout the body.

Along with managing blood sugar levels, Moujaro also influences appetite and satiety. By activating GLP-1 and GIP receptors in the brain, it gives signals of fullness, curbs hunger, and reduces food cravings. This causes people to eat fewer calories. The drug also slows down gastric emptying, where food leaves the stomach more slowly. This eventually prolongs feelings of satisfaction after meals and reduces glucose spikes after meals. The drug is administered as a once-weekly subcutaneous injection.

Who Should Avoid Mounjaro?

Mounjaro is not meant for everyone. It is a prescription-based drug and should be used only after consultation with a doctor. Here are some people who should not use Mounjaro.

People with personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC): Mounjaro has a boxed warning for thyroid C-cell tumours observed in rodent studies.

Mounjaro has a boxed warning for thyroid C-cell tumours observed in rodent studies. Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2): This genetic condition predisposes people to MTC and other endocrine tumours, making Mounjaro unsafe.

This genetic condition predisposes people to MTC and other endocrine tumours, making Mounjaro unsafe. Pregnancy and breastfeeding: Animal studies show foetal harm risks like skeletal abnormalities.

Animal studies show foetal harm risks like skeletal abnormalities. History of pancreatitis or severe GI disorders: Mounjaro slows gastric emptying, worsening conditions like gastroparesis, inflammatory bowel disease, or prior acute pancreatitis.

Mounjaro slows gastric emptying, worsening conditions like gastroparesis, inflammatory bowel disease, or prior acute pancreatitis. Type 1 diabetes: Mounjaro is not approved or effective for type 1 as it could increase risk of hypoglycemia when combined with insulin.

Mounjaro is not approved or effective for type 1 as it could increase risk of hypoglycemia when combined with insulin. Other precautions: People with severe kidney impairment face dehydration risks from GI effects like nausea and diarrhoea. History of diabetic retinopathy requires monitoring, as rapid glucose control can worsen it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.