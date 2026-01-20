Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Here's What You Should Do During Flare-Ups

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an umbrella term for chronic conditions involving long-term inflammation of the digestive tract, primarily Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. IBD contributes to a wide variety of symptoms, which typically include digestive issues like abdominal pain, diarrhea and changes in bowel habits. These symptoms are usually accompanied by fatigue, weight loss, loss of appetite and fever. IBD is considered an autoimmune-related disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells in the intestines.

Living with IBD can significantly impact daily life. Many individuals experience unpredictable flare-ups that can interrupt normal activities, affecting work, social life, and overall well-being. During these flare-ups, symptoms may intensify, leading to increased discomfort and the need for frequent bathroom trips.

Flare-ups can occur at any time and are often triggered by various factors, including stress, certain foods, infections, use of antibiotics and changes in medication. Understanding these triggers is crucial for managing the condition effectively.

How to manage IBD flare-ups

Managing flare-ups requires a combination of medical, dietary, and lifestyle interventions. Here are some tips:

1. Identify triggers

Keep a food and symptom diary to identify patterns and triggers that may worsen symptoms during flare-ups. You should also discuss these with your doctor to manage the condition effectively.

2. Dietary adjustments

During a flare-up, it might be helpful to make some dietary changes:

Eat small, frequent meals. Consuming 5-6 small meals instead of 3 large ones reduces the workload on your digestive system.

Switch to a low-fibre diet during a flare. Avoid roughage like nuts, seeds, popcorn, and raw vegetables. Choose well-cooked, peeled vegetables and refined grains (white rice, white bread).

Drink plenty of water and consider sports drinks to replenish electrolytes lost through diarrhea.

Stick to a bland diet and avoid triggers like caffeine, alcohol, spicy foods, and dairy.

3. Focus on hydration

Diarrhea can lead to dehydration, so it's essential to drink plenty of fluids. Electrolyte solutions can also be beneficial.

4. Medications

Adhere to prescribed medications and consult your healthcare provider about any necessary adjustments during flare-ups. This could include anti-inflammatory medications or immunosuppressants.

5. Manage stress

Stress management is crucial for managing IBD symptoms, as stress can exacerbate symptoms. Practice stress-reduction techniques such as yoga, meditation, or mindfulness for better health.

6. Regular check-ups

Schedule regular appointments with a healthcare provider to monitor the condition and address any concerns proactively.

7. Rest and self-care

Listen to your body and allow yourself to rest during flare-ups. Avoid overexertion and prioritise self-care.

These tips can help individuals with inflammatory bowel disease better manage flare-ups and improve their quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.