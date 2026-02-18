Doctor Shares 7 Early Symptoms Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease That Shouldn't Be Ignored

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is a long-term condition that causes ulcers and swelling in the digestive tract. The two main types of IBD are Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. These conditions can affect daily life, but early diagnosis and treatment can help control symptoms and prevent complications. The challenge is that early signs are often mild and easy to ignore.

Symptoms Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease That Shouldn't Be Ignored

1. Persistent Diarrhea

One of the earliest signs of IBD is persistent diarrhea. This is not the occasional loose motion after eating something unusual. Instead, it continues for days or weeks and may return regularly. Some people may notice blood mixed in the stool. Ongoing diarrhea can lead to dehydration and poor absorption of nutrients.

2. Abdominal Pain

Another common symptom is abdominal pain and cramping. The pain may come and go or feel worse after meals. In ulcerative colitis, it often affects the lower abdomen. In Crohn's disease, it can occur anywhere in the belly. So, if stomach pain keeps returning or interferes with daily activities, it should not be ignored.

3. Blood in the Stool

Blood in the stool can be alarming, and it is an important warning sign. In ulcerative colitis especially, inflammation can cause bleeding from the lining of the colon. Stools may appear red or, in some cases, black and tarry. While bleeding can sometimes be caused by less serious conditions, repeated or unexplained blood in the stool always needs medical evaluation.

4. Urgency and Bowel Changes

People with IBD often feel a sudden and strong urge to use the washrooms. Sometimes very little stool passes despite the intense feeling. This urgency can be stressful and may interfere with daily routine work. Some people may also experience accidental leakage or feel that the bowel has not completely emptied. These changes in bowel habits, especially if ongoing, should be taken into the consideration.

5. Unexplained Weight Loss

Weight loss without any obvious reason is another early sign. IBD can reduce appetite and affect the body's ability to absorb nutrients. Frequent diarrhea also leads to nutrient loss. Over time, this can result in noticeable weight loss and weakness. In children and teenagers, poor nutrient absorption may even slow growth and development. Any unexplained drop in weight deserves attention.

6. Ongoing Fatigue

Many people with IBD feel constant tiredness. This happens for several reasons. Chronic inflammation puts stress on the body. Blood loss from the digestive tract can lead to anaemia, a condition where the body does not have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen. Poor nutrient absorption also contributes to low energy levels. If fatigue continues despite adequate rest, it may be linked to an underlying digestive issue.

7. Symptoms Outside the Gut

IBD does not always affect only the intestines. In some cases, symptoms appear in other parts of the body. These may include:

Joint pain or swelling

Red or irritated eyes

Painful mouth sores

Skin rashes or tender red bumps

Liver or bile duct problems

In Crohn's disease, inflammation around the anal area can cause pain, swelling, or drainage from small openings near the anus. These signs may seem unrelated to digestion, but they can be part of IBD.

Flare-Ups and Quiet Periods

IBD symptoms often come in cycles. A person may experience a "flare up," when symptoms are active and uncomfortable, followed by weeks or months of feeling better. This pattern can make the condition harder to recognize in the early stages. Very first symptoms of IBD flare-ups can be noticed after a stomach infection or after taking certain medications such as antibiotics or pain relievers. Even after the trigger goes away, the immune system may continue to cause inflammation.

When to See a Doctor

It is important to seek medical advice if:

Diarrhea lasts more than a week

Blood appears in the stool

Abdominal pain is severe or frequent

Weight loss occurs without effort

Fatigue interferes with daily life

Fever or weakness accompanies digestive symptoms

Why Early Diagnosis Matters

If left untreated, long-term inflammation can damage the intestines. Complications may include narrowing of the bowel, infections, or abnormal connections between organs. Ongoing inflammation in the colon can also increase the risk of colon cancer over time.

Certain tests such as blood tests, stool tests, endoscopy, and colonoscopy are done to confirm the diagnosis. Treatment usually involves medicines that reduce inflammation, along with dietary guidance and lifestyle changes. With proper care, many people are able to manage symptoms and live full, active lives.

Listen to Your Body

Digestive discomfort is common, but symptoms that persist, worsen, or return repeatedly should not be ignored. Early recognition of IBD allows for timely treatment, better symptom control, and fewer complications. If something feels unusual or does not improve, it is always better to seek medical advice rather than wait.

(By Dr Kiran Peddi, Director - Center for IBD & Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.