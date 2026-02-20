Young And Living With Inflammatory Bowel Disease? Doctor Explains Long-Term Health Risks

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. Many people are diagnosed in their teenage years or early adulthood, a phase when they are building careers, relationships, and independence. Managing stomach pain, diarrhea, and flare-ups is only one part of the journey. Living with IBD at a young age also means understanding the long-term health risks and learning how to protect both physical and emotional well-being.

Understanding IBD in Young People

IBD is considered a condition where the immune system reacts abnormally and causes ongoing inflammation in the gut. The exact cause is not fully understood. It is a mix of genetic factors, immune system changes, and environmental triggers such as infections, diet, and smoking.

Crohn's disease can affect any part of the digestive tract from the mouth to the anus. Ulcerative colitis mainly affects the colon. Both can cause symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, blood in the stool, and weight loss.

In children and teenagers, IBD can sometimes be more aggressive. That is why early diagnosis and timely treatment are especially important.

Growth and Development Concerns

One of the biggest long-term concerns for young people with IBD is its impact on growth and development.

Ongoing inflammation can interfere with nutrient absorption. Children and teens may lose weight or struggle to gain weight. In some cases, puberty may be delayed. In the past, growth delays were common in young patients with Crohn's disease. Today, with earlier diagnosis and better treatments, these risks have reduced. Starting effective treatment early can lower the chances of growth delay, delayed puberty, and the need for surgery later in life.

Long-Term Physical Risks

If inflammation is not well controlled, IBD can lead to complications over time. These may include narrowing of the intestines, infections, or the need for surgery. Long-standing inflammation in the colon can also increase the risk of colon cancer later in life. This risk usually rises after many years of disease. Regular check-ups and colonoscopy screening help detect early changes and reduce this risk.

Notably, modern treatments have improved outcomes. Studies over the past decade show that early and appropriate treatment has reduced the need for surgery and improved long-term health.

The Emotional and Social Impact

Living with IBD is not just a physical challenge. It can affect confidence, relationships, and mental health.

Young people may feel embarrassed about urgent bathroom needs, frequent doctor visits, or visible weight changes. The unpredictable flare-ups can make school, work, and social events stressful. Some may worry about how others see them, especially because IBD is often an invisible illness.

Feelings of anxiety and depression are not uncommon. Taking care of mental health is just as important as treating physical symptoms. Speaking with a mental health professional, joining support groups, and building a strong support system can make a meaningful difference.

Managing School, Work, and Relationships

Balancing IBD with daily responsibilities can be challenging. Some young people may need flexible schedules, supportive supervisors, or minor adjustments at school or work. Open communication helps. Explaining the condition to trusted teachers, employers, friends, or partners can reduce misunderstandings and stigma. While not everyone may fully understand, surrounding yourself with supportive and positive people is key. Planning ahead also helps in social settings - knowing restroom locations, checking menus in advance, and allowing time for rest can reduce stress.

The Importance of Early Diagnosis

IBD can sometimes take time to diagnose because symptoms may be mistaken for food intolerance or a "sensitive stomach." Warning signs that need medical attention include persistent diarrhea, blood in the stool, weight loss, and ongoing abdominal pain. Diagnosis usually involves blood tests, stool tests, and procedures such as endoscopy or colonoscopy. A simple stool test that checks for intestinal inflammation can also help doctors decide if further testing is needed. Early diagnosis allows doctors to begin treatment sooner, which improves long-term outcomes.

Treatment Has Improved

Treatment depends on the type and severity of IBD. Some medications reduce inflammation directly in the intestine. Others work by calming the immune system through an anti-inflammatory diet or lifestyle changes. Newer biologic therapies have shown strong results, especially in young patients with moderate to severe disease.

With advanced treatments now available, many oral molecules have been developed. Instead of injections, oral medicines are used to effectively control severe IBD.

Doctors carefully weigh the benefits and risks of each medication. Over the years, treatment strategies have improved, and more young people are achieving long periods without symptoms.

Early and consistent treatment has been shown to reduce complications, protect growth, and lower the chances of needing surgery.

Looking Ahead With Confidence

Being young and living with IBD can feel overwhelming at times. But with early diagnosis, proper treatment, regular monitoring, and emotional support, most young people can lead full and productive lives. Understanding the long-term risks does not mean living in fear. It means being informed, staying proactive, and working closely with your doctor.

(By Dr. D. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist and Therapeutic Endoscopist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

