<i>Dhurandhar</i> Stars Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal "Broke Down" After Shooting 26/11 Scene, Reveals R Madhavan

Dhurandhar was released in cinemas on December 5, 2025 and created history at the box office, breaking multiple records. The film features a stellar cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.

Aditya Dhar's film included a sequence recreating the night of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. R Madhavan has spoken about filming the emotionally charged scene and how it affected the cast and crew. Madhavan said it was during the 26/11 shoot that he felt the team was part of something special.

What Madhavan Said

In a recent chat with Sonia Shenoy on YouTube, he described the heavy atmosphere on set as the unit recreated the events. What stayed with him, he said, was what happened after the camera stopped.

Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal - who played Pakistani characters - had filmed a portion where their on-screen personas were seen celebrating the attack. Madhavan said, though they were performing scripted roles, the weight of the moment caught up with them once the take ended, and both broke down.

Madhavan said, "After that scene ended, they broke down completely. They cried uncontrollably. It wasn't just acting for them. They have lived through those times. They have seen real incidents like that. It brought back memories. That's when I realised this was a very special film."

About Dhurandhar 2

Unlike the first film, which released solely in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will open in cinemas on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

Recap

The first installment introduced audiences to a high-stakes, two-part espionage saga. The story followed an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Karachi, navigating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror group threatening India's security.

Dhurandhar 2 continues the narrative with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an undercover Indian agent who is now firmly embedded within Pakistan's underworld.



Also Read: BMC Threatens To Blacklist Dhurandhar 2 Production Studio Over Violations On Film Set In Mumbai