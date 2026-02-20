Hrithik Roshan Reviews Shahid Kapoor's <i>O'Romeo</i>: "Too Good, You Do This Genre Best"

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo completes one week in theatres today. Much like fans, Hrithik Roshan watched the film and had some lovely words to say about Shahid Kapoor's standout performance.

Taking to X, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor, you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres, guys. Also, that running in circles action was brilliant."

O'Romeo Box Office Collection

The one-week box office report card for O'Romeo is finally in. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is steadily inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark in the domestic market.

On Day 7, the action-romance thriller collected Rs 3.15 crore at the ticket windows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 47.15 crore.

On Thursday, O'Romeo registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.14%. The day began on a slower note, with morning shows recording a 5.63% occupancy rate. Footfall improved in the afternoon shows, which logged 8.27%, followed by 7.86% in the evening slots. Night shows saw the highest turnout of the day, peaking at 10.80%.

About O'Romeo

O'Romeo, written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, draws inspiration from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around gangster Ustara, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, who was once part of a powerful gang and was forced into exile after killing a don's brother. He helps Triptii Dimri's character, Afsha Qureshi aka Rani Sharma.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. Ahead of its theatrical release on February 13, O'Romeo faced legal hurdles when Sanober Shaikh, daughter of Hussain Ustara, filed a petition in a Mumbai court to block the film's release, citing a lack of consent and objecting to her father's depiction as a gangster. However, the court permitted the film's scheduled release.

O'Romeo is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

