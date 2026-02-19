'<i>O'Romeo</i> My Most Successful Film': Director Vishal Bhardwaj Hits Back At Critics

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has reacted strongly to the mixed reception of his latest release, O'Romeo, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Vishal Bhardwaj Is Confident About O'Romeo

Despite the divided critical response, Vishal is certain that O'Romeo will eventually stand tall in his filmography. Speaking to PTI, he made it clear that the negativity around the film has not shaken his belief in it.

"This is going to be one of my most successful films. I need to say this to break the hearts of critics who panned the film. No matter what they felt, this is going to be the most successful film of my life. I am so proud of this film. I am not ashamed of it at all. I am so happy. I am so proud of the violence-and-love story I've created," he said.

The director's firm stance comes at a time when the film's box office trajectory has been under scrutiny. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film has so far collected a total of Rs 43.85 crore.

Controversy And The Court Battle

Written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O'Romeo is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The film narrates the story of gangster Ustara, played by Shahid Kapoor, who aids Triptii Dimri's character Afsha Qureshi, also known as Rani Sharma.

The ensemble cast also includes Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. The film released in cinemas on February 13.

Ahead of its release, the project faced legal hurdles when Sanober Shaikh, daughter of Hussain Ustara, approached a Mumbai court seeking a stay on the film. She alleged that her consent had not been obtained and objected to her father being depicted as a gangster. However, the court declined to stall the release, allowing the film to hit theatres as scheduled.

